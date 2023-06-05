Ivanka Trump Looks Phenomenal in Blue for the Royal Wedding in Jordan





On June 1, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner stepped out at the wedding of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah and Princess Rajwa al Hussein in Jordan. Ivanka looked typically elegant in a pastel blue dress that was Alex Perry’s Kirah Twist Strong Shoulder Trumpet Dress, which she was previously spotted wearing. She shared some snaps from the wedding with her 7.5 million Instagram followers, captioned: Congratulations to Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah and Princess Rajwa al Hussein on their beautiful wedding. May their life together be rich in love, health and happiness. According to the columnist, the Ivankas dress is currently available online for $1,736 (around $1,394) for $2,800 (around $2,248). READ MORE: Tiffany Trump looks unrecognizable at wedding to Michael Boulos

The pastel blue dress featured a twisted bodice, structured padded shoulders, long sleeves and a full skirt. The pronounced shoulders combined with a nipped-in waist emphasize Ivanka’s slim figure. Ivanka opted for a simplistic but chic makeup look, with a nude lip, fluttery lashes and a touch of warm bronzer.

She wore her gorgeous blonde locks in loose waves, tucked behind her to show off her fabulous shoulder pads. Fashion fans absolutely adored Ivankas dress and also raved about her dashing hubby who wore a white shirt, white waistcoat, white bow tie, black suit jacket and pants, with shoes elegant varnishes. Instagram user @lesliesmithdavis commented on the post: You guys are such an amazing couple. Beautiful dress.

@nadiasalvino seconded this: Wow, you look phenomenal, absolutely beautiful Ivanka. @aloysius.thewhippet commented under a post from the Royal Fashion Police Instagram account: Wow what a gorgeous couple they are. Ivanka is always very well dressed in fashion. I know this is women’s fashion, but can I say her hubby looks handsome in a perfectly tailored tailcoat. @styledbybklyn added: Ooh this is beautiful. Simple but elegant.

