Calls for concrete action as fashion brands’ sustainability efforts fail





Kearney 2023 CFX The report’s findings underscore the pressing need for increased environmental responsibility within the fashion industry. According to the study, now in its third edition, fashion companies could use it as an unbiased benchmarking tool to assess their sustainable practices and identify areas for improvement. The average CFX The score of the 200 global brands reviewed remained below three (2.97) on a circularity scale of one to ten, according to Kearney, despite the launch of the Fashion Pact initiative in 2019. Consistent with our 2022 results, brands are not intensively activating any of the seven circularity levers; instead, all operate in the 2% to 6% range, explained report co-author and Kearney partner Brian Ehrig. The report also highlights how poorly informed customers are about sustainable fashion options, according to a recent study by the Kearney Consumer Institute (KCI) consumers in the United States, France and Italy. Kearney co-author and director Dario Minutell highlighted his concern over the industry’s general inaction on sustainability efforts. Brands still show low scores across geographies and market segments. Only 19 of the 200 global brands we looked at scored above five out of 10, and only the top three scored above seven in any area, he said. Last year, in six categories including luxury, premium and affordable luxury, mass market, fast fashion, sportswear, outdoor lingerie and pants, 150 global brands from 20 countries were evaluated. Patagonia, The North Face and Levi Strauss & Co. top the list of the most circular fashion brands.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apparelresources.com/business-news/sustainability/calls-made-concrete-action-fashion-brands-sustainability-efforts-fall-short/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos