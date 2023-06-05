The fashion industry mourns the passing of designer Aliya ‘Nickie’ Nazir – Culture





The fashion industry is mourning the loss of designer Aliya Nazir, better known as Nickie, from the famous design duo Nickie Nina. She was known for her remarkable skills as a designer and was one of the first female designers in the industry in the 90s, paving the way for many other female designers in Pakistan. The news was confirmed on Sunday by his close friend and editor Raheal Rao, who took to Instagram to share the devastating news. I woke up this morning to the heartbreaking news of the passing of my dear old friend, Nickie Nazir. Nickie was not only warm and gracious, but also an amazing friend to have. The memories we shared together are priceless and the void left by their absence will be deeply felt. Nickie, your presence will be greatly missed and the impact you had on our lives will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, dear friend. Several celebrities commented on the post to offer their condolences, including Sajal Aly, Hadiqa Kiani, Sami Khan, Mushk Kaleem, Areeba Habib and Ushna Shah. Former model Frieha Altaf also posted about the loss, saying: Heart is breaking. The heart aches. Dear Nickie, may you rest in peace. She accompanied the text with several images of them together from a trip to Chitral, Mastuj and Shandur, writing, Remembering your fear of heights as you braved the roads to the Hindukush. Sending love to your family is too tragic. VJ Anoushey Ashraf took to her Instagram Stories to write, Rest In Peace Beautiful Nickie. Today I choose to celebrate your short but healthy life. You have lived much more than so many others. Always in our hearts. Smiling, full of humor and beautiful. To Allah we belong and to Him we will return. Wrapped in his undying love and endless generosity, you are at home. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.

