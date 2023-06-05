How 39-year-old Canadian retailer Aritzia became a fashion icon by luring TikTok teens offline

Brian Hill opened the first Aritzia in a Vancouver mall when he was 23 years old. Covid helped make it one of America’s fastest growing fashion brands and made its founder a near-billionaire.

D dressed in an elegant a navy blue suit and matching tie, Brian Hill settles into his usual seat in the corner of the sprawling 12,000-square-foot commissary at Aritzias’ headquarters in downtown Vancouver. In front of him, baristas pour personalized drinks for his employees. Next to it, a master sushi chef slices of fresh king salmon and red tuna. Behind him are floor-to-ceiling windows framing sweeping views of the snow-capped mountains of British Columbia’s north coast.

The space was personally designed by Hill, 62, as part of her grand vision for Aritzia, her fashion brand. For 39 years, the Canadian entrepreneur has obsessed over every detail of his business, from the minimalist silhouettes of his Divinity Kick Flair jumpsuits to the cash register setup in his sleek retail stores. There are now 115 Aritzia stores (Hill doesn’t like to call them stores) scattered across Canada and the lowest 48 are selling $148 worth of tailored program pants and a $328 cocoon wool coat once worn by Meghan Markle. The mission? Everyday luxury at an affordable price.

Once each location has been selected by hand, a small army of architects and designers draw up the interior. This includes an in-house joiner who works on all screens. Once open, each boutique has a personal stylist that customers are encouraged to interact with. There are intentionally no dressing room mirrors, forcing shoppers to head to a common area. Some places have free coffees. Others serve alcohol.

I think we have to understand that retail stores are not just for selling clothes. The e-commerce site is there for that, says Hill, who is executive chairman of Aritzias. It must be an experience. There’s an option now, so you need to give people a reason to come back to your stores. It’s not easy, but if we can keep doing it, we will succeed.

Aritzia, which was founded in 1984, is a 40-year-old instant hit, as Hill calls it, although due to a sudden ramp-up in its US business, things have accelerated lately. It wasn’t until 2007 that Hill opened its first US stores (in Santa Clara, CA and Seattle); there are now 47 American outposts, most of which have opened in the past five years. America now accounts for more than half of Hills’ business for the first time.

Whether Canadian or American, bricks still beat clicks at Aritzia, which waited until 2012 to launch a website. Sales from its stores jumped 53% in the fiscal year ending February 2023 and now account for 65% of Aritzia’s $1.6 billion revenue. Although not Hill’s passion, e-commerce is also doing well, growing 36% last year and expected to account for around 45% of total sales within a few years, up from 35% today. today. Hill himself is worth around $950 million, both from his 19% stake in the company and the money he’s made from stock sales since the IPO.

What’s ironic is our position in the market and our approach to business hasn’t really changed since the day we opened our first store, says Hill, who last year handed over the CEO reins to Jennifer Wong, its longtime COO, who joined the company in 1987. as a sales clerk in one of his first stores. But Hill, who owns 70% of the voting shares, retains ultimate control.

It’s not hard to figure out the source of Hills’ brick-and-mortar bias. His grandfather, an Irish immigrant, was an executive with the Hudson’s Bay Company, Canada’s largest and oldest retailer, before buying a haberdashery store in Vancouver in 1945. He passed on that business to Brian’s father, James, who then opened his own. department store, Hills of Kerrisdale, with his brother Forbes. Brian and his brother and sister spent many hours working at the store. I used to sweep the streets, take out the trash and do it all, Hill recalls.

After graduating from Queens University of Ontario in 1982 An economics graduate, Hill spent about a year traveling and three months working as a garbage collector in Vancouver, trying to figure out his next move. His big breakthrough came when a local mall contacted his father looking for new store concepts. Hill came up with the idea for Aritzia with help from her father and brother Ross.

For the first decade, its stores were filled with clothes from other brands. Then, around 1995, Hill decided to take control, a move he describes as pivotal, both in terms of increasing margins and shaping the luxury experience for customers. Today, Aritzia designs nearly all of its apparel, including more than a dozen house brands, tailored to different price points and demographics. Babaton focuses on minimalist designs for the modern woman, while TNA is a streetwear and sportswear brand. Some ranges have their own stores: Since winter 2020, Aritzia has been operating seasonal Super World pop-ups in New York and Los Angeles, which only sell its popular rainbow-colored goose down jacket -sky, known as Super Puff.

When you go shopping at an Aritzia store, you will not buy a product with an Aritzia label. That’s a bit unique, says Martin Landry, a Montreal-based retail analyst at Stifel Financial Corp. They’re able to get you something for work, something to wear when you’re out at night, and then something to wear when you’re lounging around on a Sunday afternoon. at home.

While Covid has wreaked havoc on many retailers, this has been a boon for Aritzia. Social media helped: her $148 vegan leather Melina pants went viral on TikTok (35 million views and counting). But behind the scenes, Aritzia has made other changes, including reassigning sidelined retail employees to help run the website and moving quickly to provide more comfortable home wear. (He says he didn’t fire a single employee.) Aritzia began seeing unprecedented traffic to his e-commerce site in what Hill thought was a permanent change. I wouldn’t say I thought retail was going to die, but we thought it would become a lot less relevant, he says. Instead, when his shops reopened, he was surprised to see an influx of customers showing up in person. People who had discovered the brand online also searched for it offline.

Another silver lining: Prime commercial real estate was suddenly extraordinarily cheap. The so-called retail apocalypse coupled with the pandemic has opened up real estate opportunities I’ve never seen in my lifetime, and I’ve taken advantage of them, says Hill, whose company signed one of the most major retail leases in Manhattan last year. It plans to move its Midtown flagship (it also has one in SoHo) to a 33,000-square-foot space on Fifth Avenue and 49th Street, whose most recent tenant, Topshop, left in 2019. It also signed Chicago’s largest lease (46,000 square feet) in seven years on Michigan Avenue, the city’s premier shopping street. Five more locations are in the immediate pipeline and the company has scouted 100 more. Overall, Aritzia plans to open eight to ten US stores each year for the next four years. There’s still plenty of white space, Wong says.

The obvious danger is over-expansion. But Hill isn’t worried. We’ve been through 2008. We’ve been through other recessions as well, he says. We know that in general, what affects our business is ourselves. If we execute very well, it’s fine.

REMARKABLE INCREASE

Jennifer Wong, CEO of Aritzia Witch

Aritzias CEO Jennifer Wong first tried to get a job at an Aritzia store in downtown Vancouver when she was a high school student. Founder Brian Hill turned it down. So Wong went to another place and got hired. She worked in stores part-time throughout college. When she graduated from UBC in 1991, Hill made her an offer I couldn’t refuse, managing the company’s shoe department. She was tapped to become COO in 2007 and named CEO in 2022. Although she’s only been in the executive role for 13 months, Hill insists Wong has largely been running the retailer for some time. Wong adds: It was just a part-time job while I was going to school. And you know the rest is history.

