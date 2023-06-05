Fashion
How to dress for success in 2023
Dress for the job you want, not the job you have. It’s advice I only take when I’m unemployed and not wearing anything, but it’s not the most pointless thing I’ve ever heard.
The job you want is the job you apply for, so what you wear to the interview is important. The perfect outfit largely depends on the vibe you want. It also depends on who you are as a person, it’s no secret that factors such as Sexism And racism play a big role in job interviews, and your outfit isn’t going to eliminate bias.
However, there are some general guidelines you can follow to ensure you make a good first impression. If you’re looking for a banger outfit to bolster your strong candidacy, keep the following factors in mind:
Professionalism
It is better to be overdressed than underdressed. More than 40% of job interviewers admitted that a candidate in evening dress makes a better impression than casual attire. While it’s true that some companies with a casual work culture will penalize you for showing up in a full power suit, it’s always best to err on the side of trying too hard (as far as interviews go, definitely don’t do it during dating. Try as little as possible).
In more relaxed work environments, you can opt for a combination of dress pants or a skirt with a polished blouse or blazer. For formal or corporate settings, a well-tailored suit in a bland color (like navy, black, or gray) is a safe bet. You can go for a fun color, although I’ve always been of the opinion that if the funniest thing about you is the color of your shirt, you’re probably boring (no offense). Choose colors and fabrics that convey a sense of professionalism. Unfortunately, it’s probably gray. Gray just works.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
Comfort
Interviews are a high-pressure situation, and the last thing you want to think about is the waistband of your pants rather than the question at hand. It’s okay to be nervous92% of Americans find the job application process stressfuland wearing something comfortable can help alleviate anxiety.
Dressing for comfort also means you won’t overdo it. For accessories, a classic watch, simple jewelry, and a business bag or briefcase can add a touch of sophistication. Avoid anything too flashy or distracting, neither you nor your interviewer should focus on your dodgy earnings instead of your description of your C++ skills.
Cleanliness
Have your clothes dry cleaned before the interview. Pay attention to personal grooming. Make sure your hair is groomed, your fingernails are clean, and your shoes are polished. Absolutely nothing about having a wrinkled shirt suggests you’d be bad at any job (except, maybe, a job as a shirt ironer), but you’re only getting a first impression. If you skimp on the details, that first impression may be that you’re a bit sloppy. Make sure everything is steamed and ironed and absolutely stain free for maintenance. But after the interview, feel free to go crazy. I love slathering greasy pizza all over my pants as I leave construction. Celebrate!
The corporate style
The company website and social media pages are your friends. Look around the company to see what employees wear to work, and dress a little more formally than the norm. Take inspiration from the corporate culture. If it’s a creative or casual environment, you can add a touch of personal style while maintaining a neat and professional appearance. And if you’re not sure about the dress code, don’t hesitate to contact the company’s HR department. This is the only time they might be useful.
Whatever you choose to wear, wear it with confidence. This advice for the job you want is much easier to give than to take. But remember that you are qualified for this job, otherwise they wouldn’t have invited you for the interview. So take a deep breath. You are superb, and you are going to kill him.

