London-based menswear brand Percival is seeing massive growth in international markets with the adoption of e-commerce tool Global-e
Adopting a plug-in for the Shopify back-end e-commerce system has helped British menswear house Percival Menswear significantly increase its international revenue – with its international conversion rate increasing by 180 %, its total non-UK orders of 766%, and cross-border revenue of 897% in just seven months.
Over the same year-over-year comparison period, the London-based company also saw a 174% increase in international traffic conversion rate.
Percival was also able to stop supporting twin e-commerce websites, which its founder and creative director Chris Gove saw as the only way to attempt non-UK expansion.
D2C, yes – but D2C in a single market, no
Based in Hackney, East London, Goves is dedicated to overturning conventional assumptions about menswear, and whose business model is to sell direct to the customer to ensure their products are as profitable as possible. He says :
The wholesale business model in my industry is to design a collection as a sample, make a piece of each piece you want to produce a year in advance, and then sell it to buyers. They then place their orders and you go through a production cycle that takes about six, seven months, and then you deliver to the store.
But the problem with this is that it takes about a year before you start making money. It costs thousands of pounds to produce any series of clothes and as we have seen with COVID, if all the stores go bankrupt there is no way to pay the bills.
Gove – who says his work is inspired by minimalist architecture, monochrome marble, matte black coffee pots, Japanese woodblock prints and David Lynch – has earned huge credit seeing his clothes on A-Listers like Sebastian Stan , Kit Harington, Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Benedict Cumberbatch and Chris Evans.
However, given its D2C (direct to consumer) business philosophy, it has been far from easy to match this high profile with easy access for potential non-UK based buyers.
To provide international customers with access to its range, Percival felt it needed to set up a US website alongside its main UK site – the latter handling all international markets except the US.
But for all non-UK markets except the US, Percival offered pricing in sterling only, so global buyers had to estimate the purchase price in their local currency.
Any sales made this way were subject to transaction fees and less than immediately transparent due to international exchange rates, which discouraged buyers.
Another blocker for non-UK purchases, Gove says, was that it could not present potential international customers with accurate duty and tax calculations, or even an option to prepay these charges at checkout.
He says:
We were seeing a lot of organic traffic mostly from the US and parts of Europe. And the problem with Shopify is that although it’s a great platform for a million things, when you start trying to serve new regions with different prices and trade more globally, it doesn’t take into account all the import charges and other shipping charges and things you may incur. It also won’t give you a mother tongue crate – and for conversion to other regions, things like that are really essential.
Our conversion was really healthy in the UK, but not overseas. We were doing it natively on Shopify and adding up some costs and adding hefty shipping at the end to account for a lot of things.
All of this made D2C outside the UK expensive, as customers had to pay extra when their order arrived. Finally, the non-US site was only able to offer a limited set of payment options – and if shoppers simply headed to the UK site out of frustration, expensive international shipping rates were a final hurdle. to conversions.
Gove says he knew the situation couldn’t go on any longer and that maintaining a parallel site like this was also straining the resources of his fast-growing – but still small – business.
Luckily, he found a solution through a conversation with another dot com contractor who had experienced the same international payments problem.
It is in the form of an end-to-end cross-border e-commerce solution called Global-e. He says:
What Global-e offers you is a native language checkout for every country on the planet. So immediately foreign website visitor can trust what you see from their side because there is no confusion about subtotal, total, shipping cost and terms and conditions.
That’s really important, obviously, because when it comes to shopping online, where you’re not in the store, you’re not touching the fabrics and seeing the product itself, and those small conversion levers that help the customer really benefit you as a retailer.
Sell on a scale we couldn’t before
Gove says the only other way to offer this localized support would have been to separate the URLs with a site in multiple languages, which was impractical for a company of its size.
He also appreciates the fact that the product allows him to have a precise price coefficient, i.e. to adapt the price of a specific product to a region instead of an overall price.
Overall, though, it’s the automatic handling of all US state taxes and other technical tax details at checkout in international markets that makes his job much easier as a non-business owner. based in the United States.
The next steps for Percival – named, incidentally, for Goves’ grandfather, who died just as he was starting the business – is a big push into the New York and Los Angeles markets, as the team noticed a natural affinity of its unique offerings with certain audiences there.
Gove concludes that it is still very satisfied with its main e-commerce engine. He says:
We have Shopify to manage all of our product inventory, and the backend is still great. We will continue to use it, we just have this very useful piece of cross-border plug-in capability on top and checkout as an app.
We don’t really have to do anything with it, we pay the seller a small cut, but it basically opened up the world for us to sell on a scale that we just couldn’t before.
