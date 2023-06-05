Leicester clothing makers warn of crisis as fast fashion brands squeeze suppliers | Manufacturing sector

Leicester clothing makers have said they are in crisis as a growing number of fast fashion brands impose discounts, make last-minute cancellations and impose financial penalties for what suppliers claim are tiny mistakes .

In the East Midlands town, where makers make clothes for a range of brands including Boohoo, Misguided and Frasers Group, owner of Sports Direct and online specialist Missguided, hundreds of clothing businesses have closed in recent years, according to local organizations, and suppliers warn that more are likely to follow.

Non-profit co-operative Labor Behind the Label estimated there were 1,000 factories in Leicester in 2020 and that number has now halved.

Factories say their profits are being squeezed by punitive practices, last-minute cancellations and unexpected order changes as retailers try to rein in costs amid disappointing sales.

These practices lead to waste, with hundreds of unwanted items being sold in bulk for as little as 20p each to free up space in their workshops, suppliers say.

Labor Behind the Label claimed suppliers were often treated with disdain and disrespect. Suppliers told the group about Boohoo Group’s requests for discounts of between 10% and 20% off the agreed price for delivered and undelivered orders.

Usually, when a brand places an order, a price is agreed upon and the manufacturers are paid after the goods are delivered. When market conditions are tough, retailers try to protect their profits by demanding retroactive discounts from suppliers.

A payment slip from May, issued by Boohoo to a supplier in Leicester and presented to the Guardian, suggested that the company impose a 10% discount on the price of an order.

The supplier, who asked to remain anonymous, said the order took several months to produce and had already been delivered when the cut was imposed.

The supplier claimed that he had not been consulted or given an explanation for the discount, and that he would have to cover the discount, so instead of making money, he was losing money.

We will have problems now paying our fabric suppliers. The supplier said his business, which has been operating for two decades in Leicester, may have to close and production has been halted while he decides what to do next. If they don’t come back with a solution, then many [others will] feel compelled to leave the industry.

Dominique Muller, policy director at Labor Behind the Label, said she spoke to suppliers who said they faced a 20% cut in May on items made for Boohoo.

In February, The Frasers group was reported by trade title Drapers for requesting a 10% discount on overdue payments and a 20% discount on goods ordered from suppliers for Spring/Summer 2023. Frasers Group has been approached for comment.

Boohoo, along with a number of other online fast fashion brands, was unable to sustain the increase in trade achieved during the pandemic when high street stores were closed. Its revenue fell 11% to 1.8 billion in the year to February 28, including a 9% drop in the UK.

Boohoo declined to comment on allegations that it asked for discounts. A spokesperson said the company wanted a mutually beneficial relationship with its suppliers, had absorbed the impact of inflation last year and was now looking to lower prices.

The spokesperson said: Deflation is now happening throughout our supply chain and we are at the forefront of our cost base. Capturing deflation in a timely manner will allow us to continue to serve our customers by investing in lower prices.

They added that Boohoo had an industry standard supplier code of conduct that had to be adhered to.

The latest pressure on clothing manufacturers comes after Boohoo cut ties in 2021 with hundreds of UK factories after a review found rampant problems with working conditions within its Leicester supply chain .

The city’s manufacturers suffered another blow when Missguided, which was one of the area’s biggest buyers, collapsed into administration last year. Missguided was later taken over by Mike Ashleys Frasers Group, but it is unclear how many UK factories it continues to work with.