Dress for success when applying for a new job





QUESTION: Is there a dress code for interviewing for a new job? I have just finished my studies and my first interview is approaching. Should I dress casual or wear a suit? I heard that first impressions really matter, so I want to do it right. CALLIES RESPONDS: Yes, dress to impress! Good luck! RESPONSE FROM LILLIE-BETHS: I’d rather dress up for a job interview. To help you, however, you can usually get an idea of ​​the workplace culture on the organization’s website, with some companies even talking about the daily dress code. If your potential employer describes what it looks like, then I would dress a little more than that to make an impression. You can also ask the hiring manager who is arranging the meeting what the expectations are for your attire. I can’t think of any company representative I’ve spoken to that would deal with this issue. Of course, the whole point of a job interview is to find out more about you and whether you’re a good fit for the job, so there’s an element of being yourself here to consider. when it comes to how you dress. But showing your interviewer that you care enough about looking professional will go a long way to making a good impression. HELEN’S RESPONSE: For a job interview, it is important that you look your best and good daytime attire is necessary. You should probably invest in a suit for your interview and a nice blouse for a woman and a nice shirt and tie for a man. Make sure your outfit fits you well and the style is up to date. Some company employees dress very casually, but unless you are told to wear comfortable clothes for your interview, go to your work wardrobe. Good luck! RESPONSE FROM GUESTS:Linda Miller, former fashion editor for The Oklahoman: First impressions count, so start by doing some homework. Check with the company’s personnel department to find out if there is a dress code and, if so, dress up your interview attire a bit. If it’s a denim and t-shirt workplace, avoid denim and opt for dark slacks and a blouse or button-up shirt. For a more professional workplace, consider a neutral-colored suit, button-up shirt and tie or blouse. Keep the jewelry to a minimum and save the cowboy boots and cute sandals for your day off. At least until you have a better idea of ​​your new job. Good luck. Since 2009, Callie, Lillie-Beth and Helen have written this generational etiquette column. They also include responses from customers of a wide range of ages each week. So many years later, Callie is over 20; Lillie-Beth is over 40 and Helen is over 60. To ask an etiquette question, email [email protected].

