Givenchy Resort 2024 Men’s Collection





When it comes to menswear, Matthew M. Williams deploys his specifically evolved aesthetic to provide new answers to a fundamental fashion question: what is not available for purchase and what men want to wear today? Or as he puts it: For me, menswear is so much about the wardrobe as finding the perfect thing that you can’t always afford. What makes something perfect yet elusive is determined by how its owner wishes to wear it. As Williams points out, archetypical clothing is often cut to be worn in a certain way that isn’t necessarily current. Many button-down shirts, for example, are cut close to the body and neck so they can be worn under a jacket within the confines of a tie. But if you want to find a shirt with a drop sleeve and a neck opening that lets you pull it on in a casual way and I like to wear mine over a t-shirt, then that’s harder. Thus, this collection of bridges contained such a buttonhole. Men’s fashion is being reshaped under the pressure of two competing forces: tradition and revolt. Williams’ most-used recipe for adapting his designs to these sinuous forces is to rearrange the layers and proportions of his looks, while blending traditionally cloistered genres of menswear into one another. He then often adds material to taste. Examples here included placing a neatly oversized jacket over baggy 90s skate pants adorned with punkish metallic accessories, or fixing an original 50s biker with a set of tech zippers. ’90s origin and then place it over a straight-legged workwear. – silhouette pants. These looks and more were accompanied by cross-body versions of the house’s Voyou bag. Said Williams: I like to develop things that may seem simple. But actually I don’t know where you can buy these parts. That’s why in this collection I’ve worked to create a balance between a strong, directional fashion proposition and a series of timeless, elevated wardrobe pieces that I want to wear, and would struggle to. find anywhere. Everywhere, that is to say, outside of Givenchy.

