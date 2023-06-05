Lorraine Kelly embraces pastels in a statement dress





Lorraine Kelly embraced summer pastels in her latest look, before hosting her ITV Daytime show, lorraine, Monday, June 5. The star took to Instagram to share a clip of her stylish outfit, featuring a long sleeve maxi dress with a full skirt, balloon sleeves and a ruched waistband. Her look is a twist on classic florals, with a bold print of large, photographic, overlapping blooms in pastel shades of pale blue, green, lilac and pink. Lorraine’s exact dress is by high-end retailer Karen Millen. It is currently on sale, reduced from 279 to 223.20 on the brand’s website. The ‘Photographic Puff Sleeve Cotton and Silk Maxi Dress’ is available in sizes 6 (XS) to 16 (L), although some sizes have started to sell out. Karen Millen Cotton Silk Maxi Dress With Puff Sleeves And Photographic Flowers Karen Millen Cotton Silk Maxi Dress With Puff Sleeves And Photographic Flowers Now 20% off Credit: Karen Millen Lorraine is no stranger to the chic maxi dress look and regularly shares her outfits before appearing on her social media show. Midi length choices and shirt dresses are popular styles for the ITV presenter, while she also loves florals and color blocking in vibrant hues. If you’re inspired by Lorraine’s style, take a look at some of our favorite long sleeve dresses from across the street: Finery print midi dress Credit: Marks & Spencer For days when it’s hot but the office likes to blast the air conditioning, this long sleeve belted midi dress will come in handy. Embodying spring through its bright color and floral pattern, this dress will always keep your arms warm. All Marie Tea pink zebra print dress Credit: All Are pink and zebra print your thing? Liven up your offering of long-sleeved dresses with a tea dress from Omenes that packs a punch and in more ways than one. Featuring a front slit and ruffled shoulders, this beauty is also made from durable fabrics. Hush Georgie Textured Midi Shirt Dress Credit: Hush We are obsessed with shirt dresses. They are easy to wear, versatile and keep you cool in hot weather. This midi shirt dress from Hush offers just enough skin exposure for the breeze, while keeping you covered. Mid Blue Denim Belted Puff Sleeve Midi Shirt Dress Credit: Next Everyone needs a denim dress in their wardrobe, and this long sleeve denim dress from Next will see you through the colder months with tights and boots, and now through the warmer months with flip flops or sneakers. Boden Embroidered Ruffle Dress Now 20% off Credit: ground Embroidered trims, blouson sleeves and a ruffled skirt, this beautiful ruffled blue dress is a perfect addition to any summer wardrobe and would look stunning paired with lots of layered gold jewelry. Boho Alexia Dress Never Fully Dressed Credit: Never Fully Dressed Already planning your summer vacation? Then you can’t miss this floating beauty from Never Fully Dressed. The color, ruffles and puffy material make this the perfect dress with minimal effort and maximum effect. KIN Kimono Striped Midi Dress Credit: John Lewis & Partners Easy to slip on, this oversized midi dress is perfect for weekend shopping and lounging in the garden. Me + Em structured midi dress in rose print Credit: Me + Em Vintage-inspired, this gorgeous Me + Em dress is all about the delicate, feminine dresses we love. The pink print pairs beautifully with the fabric to give it a real old world feel. & Other Stories scalloped lace mini dress Credit: & other stories A white lace dress is an essential part of any wardrobe from spring to summer. Dress up this delicate dress with pumps and a contrasting clutch for the perfect evening outfit. Chaylyn Reformation Dress Credit: Reform With a fitted waist, curved neckline and smocked back bodice, this Reformation dress has adorable prairie vibes and would be perfect for a spring picnic. In addition to her role as a Daytime presenter, Lorraine recently announced the publication of her first novel, . His book is due out in February 2024, but it is already available for

