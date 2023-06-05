The Jewish History of Slow Fashion

From Forever 21, to H&M, to Shein, to Temu, over the past decade, fast fashion has grown and developed to the point where it seems ubiquitous. Although definitions of what is and is not “fast fashion” may vary, there is generally one commonality underlying each definition: fast fashion is low cost, low durability clothing. , designed to be bought on impulse, worn many times and then thrown away. The Rise of Social Media »microtrends» and « haul videos » have only exacerbated the rise of fast fashion.

But have you ever heard of slow fashion?

Slow fashion as a concept grew out of criticism of fast fashion, which has been linked to labor abuses, including forced labor, and has an extremely damaging environmental footprint. The idea behind slow fashion, championed by contemporary writers and fashion experts like go barber And Cora Harringtonis that for the price of a “pound” of fast fashion pieces that will wear out in a season, shoppers might instead choose to invest in a few high-quality, ethically produced garments that are not only more sustainable , but can last for years.

The debate between fast and slow fashion may seem fundamentally modern, but looking at history, its roots in American culture are older and much more Jewish than you might think.

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the labor movement in the United States had been building for years and could no longer be ignored. While many dangerous occupations, such as coal mining, were driven to organization by predominantly Gentile workers, many of them in rural America, the garment industry was predominantly urban and had a strong Jewish presence.

In fact, Jewish women and girls were at the forefront of organizing garment workers. And it’s important to remember that these were ‘women and girls’, rather than just women, because then, as now, child labor was a major issue in the textile industry. .

When I first came across the Campaign for Ethical Fashion and read about the conditions faced by modern garment workers, often in countries without strong worker protections in place, it struck a chord. the House. My own great-grandparents immigrated to the United States from Eastern Europe around the turn of the 20th century and they worked in the garment industry. I am named after my great-grandmother, who immigrated at the age of 10 and worked in textiles during the day while going to school at night. She married my great-grandfather, a fabric cutter who would go on to pursue a decades-long career for Lacosteof alligator shirt fame.

My great-grandparents were far from the only Jewish family in the textile industry. Actually, Rose Schneiderman, who became a union organizer at 21 and became the first woman in America elected to a union’s national office, started working at 13, in a department store and as a hatmaker. She was well into her career when the union activism of Jewish women in the garment industry came to the world’s attention, following the tragic deaths in the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire. She began her career with the United Cloth Hat and Cap Makers’ Union, a predominantly Jewish organization, and eventually befriended Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt, while fighting for the inclusion of domestic workers in labor protections. work.

It is perhaps no coincidence that the first woman on the national board of a union was also sensitive to the role of domestic workers as workers. Then, as now, gender played a role in how work and workers’ rights were understood. When Schneiderman became a cap maker in the early 1900s, her mother worried that factory work made it easy to harass women. Anti-harassment laws wouldn’t be passed in the United States for decades.

Meanwhile, Jewish men and women made their mark in “slow fashion”, from Levi Strauss’ from original and revolutionary blue jeans that originally gained popularity for their durability and sustainable materials, to couture designers like Diane von Fürstenburg’s bespoke designs, to honor body diversity in fashion – Lena Himmelstein saw the difficulty pregnant women and plus-size women had finding clothes in the early 1900s and was inspired to found Lane Bryant.

Today, the discourse around fast fashion is linked to broader conversations about expectations of “professional attire”, the role of fashion and how it relates to class and more. Oddly enough, some fast fashion critics have been accused of classism — on the grounds that fast fashion is affordable and accessible to people who don’t have a lot of disposable income.

That may be the case. But when thinking about the impact of the clothing industry on people without many resources, we must not forget the people who make our clothes. The men and women in the fashion and textile industry deserve to work in decent conditions for fair pay, something American Jews have long known, and which, even if a “Shein haul” sounds tantalizing at first view, we shouldn’t do that. forget.