I quit my job on Wall Street and started a fashion label

Two years after Brandon Snower started working on Wall Street, he quit not knowing what was next.

He said no amount of money was worth spending more than 12 hours a day doing a job he hated.

He now runs a menswear brand, Le Alfr, which has made more than $230,000 in sales since March 2022.

This is an essay based on an interview with Brandon Snower.

Snower is the 26-year-old founder of Le Alfr, a menswear line. He launched his fashion label which has made $230,000 in sales since its launch in March 2022, documents show after quitting his job as an investment banker in New York.

Six months after working on Wall Street, I knew it wasn’t for me

Putting on a nice pair of loafers, taking the train to work in New York, and looking like a banker is cool. This is what many people, including me, have signed.

When I started my first full-time job, in investment banking, I immersed myself in the industry. I thought, “This is my career, I’m so excited. I will do this for the rest of my life.

But even with the cachet, there were parts of the work that I quickly realized I didn’t like.

For example, I would start at 6 a.m. some days to study the tests I had to pass before I could work with clients like the 79, 63, and SIE series. Then I would spend the rest of the day, often until midnight, working with other analysts on projects assigned to us.

Expectations are so high when dealing with billion dollar companies, and it’s extremely demanding.

After six months of work, I woke up every day dreading work. It’s not a moment that made me hate it. It was a progression and an accumulation of constantly telling myself, “I don’t want to do this. I hate waking up and going to work.”

I decided that no amount of money could make me work more than 12 hours a day hating my job.

I left the bank with no plan and ended up finding a passion

Snower ships Le Alfr internationally.

courtesy of Snower





Two years after I started at the bank, I quit my job without a backup plan. That was early 2021. The good or bad thing about working in finance, depending on your perspective, is that you work so much that you don’t really have time to go out and spend money. the money. So I had money saved.

I wanted to get into branding and marketing because I’ve always been creative. But when I started interviewing at other companies, many didn’t take me seriously as a creative because I only had a background in finance. So I couldn’t get a job.

One day I had the idea of ​​a button-up shirt with a contrasting collar. I looked at all kinds of European brands, Japanese brands, and it didn’t exist.

I couldn’t find a brand, in general, that actually resonated with me. I wanted something cool, fun, sophisticated and classy that spoke to someone my age and was high quality.

It was the time of the light bulb: I always had a bit of aesthetics. I love branding and would love to start a business. So I invested some of the money I had saved to create Le Alfr, which launched to the public in March 2022.

Snower (left) and his team shooting a campaign in Portugal.

courtesy of Snower





For the first six months of its construction, I worked from 5 am to midnight almost every day. I barely left home because everything had to be learned and there was so much to do.

For example, I created the logo and brand image, found factories and manufacturers in Europe to produce our products, and launched a website.

Working in banking taught me to work really hard even when I didn’t like what I was doing. So when I started my business, it was easy to work really hard on projects that I was passionate about.

Others see themselves in my story

Snower left the bank without a plan and used his savings to start his business.

courtesy of Snower





I was influenced by my classmates when it came to choosing my career. Finance was what many of my peers did, and I saw it as a combination of a highly sought-after industry and a stimulating work environment.

But after I left, I realized that a lot of people were also connected to my story.

People could see themselves in my social media content about leaving banking and building a brand, as many of them also dream of leaving their profession to start something they are passionate about.

The Alfr allowed me to create a community of these people. Thousands of followers and customers can feel a sense of belonging to the brand and my story. It’s motivating to say, “I’m doing this for them. I create it for them.