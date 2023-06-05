What are the fashion designers of Madison Avenue trying to tell us? – PRINT Magazine

The shop windows of Madison Avenue between 86th and 59th streets in New York City could tell as much about today’s culture as the fashions depicted in the art of the Metropolitan Museum tell us about life in ancient Egypt. and 19th century France.

A visit to the Met in late February brought me to the neighborhood, and I thought, why not walk down Madison and see what’s going on?

What I saw surprised and disturbed me.

Nothing seemed to be able to be worn by a human on planet Earth. A sulky, leggy mannequin can be outfitted with a huge feather headpiece, fur wrap, sequined bra, ripped denim shorts, and chunky construction boots. The question was not, on what occasion could one wear such an outfit, but at what time of the year and in what time zone? What were the designers, in fact, the managers, the buyers, the window dressers and the sellers trying to say?

Clearly, the Upper East Side, like most business environments, took a beating at the start of the pandemic. There were empty stores, a few boarded-up windows, and many For Rent signs. Was the message something like, “Be yours, loyal customers, for ditching us, for shopping online?” I wondered if there had been the expectation that very wealthy people would not cut back on their spending. Not just for clothes and shoes, but for everything else offered on these 30 pads: jewelry, watches, luxury bedding, lingerie, antiques, art. But then there was the lockdown. The survivors seemed to be the biggest brands established worldwide. Still, I felt employees must be pretty scared that their livelihood would be the next to go.

Curious about the state of haute couture, I recently returned to 79th and Madison with the intention of taking photos and because the designers themselves rarely set foot in their eponymous boutiques to speak with the sales associates of the reasons why early spring 2023 clothes were so unwearable.

But nothing looked or felt the same. Everything was changed, everything different. But isn’t change the essence and nature of fashion?

What was on display ? Outfits for the golf course, tennis court, yacht, backyard drinks, European travel, spring and summer weddings, parties and more. Alright, we had fun, the windows seemed to say, but we were there for you and we know what you need to wear, wherever you go. Ralph Lauren, who practically owns the corner of 72nd and Madison, was showing the world that the whole family was dressed in classic fashion in shiny polo shirts. Michael Kors was all about red, plunging necklines, fringe and sequins, but nothing too racy for the country club.

The screens that caught my eye the most were designed for people who know where they’re going and want to make a provocative statement when they’re there.

In which tennis club could this Intermix dress be suitable? Maybe it’s for a private court in the Hamptons.

If you’re the type of man who holds informal meetings at the Polo Lounge, this Missoni outfit might be an interesting choice.

At Zimmermann, I imagined myself in a skirt encrusted with sequins.

At Oscar de la Renta, trapeze dresses. I haven’t forgotten their first appearance in the 60s. But not quite like that.

Inside were dozens of equally ornate, embroidered, embellished, appliquéd short dresses. When I told a saleswoman that I was doing a fashion story for an online design magazine, she was happy to let me take pictures and even rearrange the clothes on the rack. But just as she was explaining that every Oscar de la Renta butterfly is hand-sewn onto the $9,290 dress, one of her colleagues threatened to call the director. I walked out quickly, blending in with the other window shoppers on the increasingly busy street, with its signs of reopening and the arrival of new tenants. Regardless, the whole story is on their website.

But then I found my happiness at Dolce and Gabbana. In a black satin D&G bra and red Logo bag, would I look as smokin’ as Kylie Jenner?

Inside, a young man named Nelson explained the history of the black and silver colors: Right now everyone wants to shine and party, shine from head to toe.

This is the Re-edition collection, Nelson continued. Each garment is labeled with the year of its debut. Like this $595 white cotton tank top from 1994. Hmm, could I get the same look with a $12 tank top from Target or Uniqlo? After all, women my age have learned to never let their bra straps show and to make sure the tags are always tucked in before they leave the house.

And it’s for the boudoir? I ventured, pointing to a transparent sheet from 1995. Nelson looked surprised. No, it is also for the street. Of course, outside a Lower East Side nightclub.

Ah, the body as sculpture. You’re not in a museum looking at someone else’s art even Karl Lagerfelds at the Met. You, yourself, are an art form to drape in sheer fabric, your perfect body shimmering beneath.

In a more realistic moment, I stopped at Brunello Cucinelli, who occupies the entire block between 62nd and 61st. There, I was graciously offered a seat at the bar, a cappuccino, a biscotti, and to peruse a book about the legacy of the Cucinelli family and their business. We are all neutral. Every design is influenced by nature, by plants, by earth, by texture, the buyer told me. As one of the world’s most innovative and fashionable knitwear companies, we focus on our customers’ wardrobe for all occasions.

I must admit that I was seduced by the sweaters, in particular a pale beige cotton blend cardigan subtly dotted with tiny sequins. If it’s $200 or less, I’ll buy it as a special gift, I thought to myself. It was $2000. Too bad. And then I left for an event at the Society of Illustrators, where illustrators, graphic designers, and art directors were happy to greet each other after what seemed like a very long drought of in-person events. No one wore black satin bras, see-through dresses, or even $2,000 vests. But we all seemed comfortable in our own skin, perhaps knowing that if we were in One Percent, everything we needed for an amazing summer would be in the shops just around the corner.