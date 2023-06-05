Mississippi trans teen finally wears graduation dress | News





A transgender teenager who skipped her high school graduation from the Mississippi coast because of the school’s dress code was able to walk through a stage with her cap and dress on after all. The Harrison Central High graduate, identified as LB, sued the Harrison County School District after being told shortly before graduation that she would have to adhere to the graduation dress code policy to boys. LB, who is 17, identified as trans and wore girls’ clothes and dresses to school throughout her high school career. In an eleventh-hour ruling a day before Harrison Centrals graduation, a federal judge ruled that LB would have to follow the school’s dress code if she wanted to attend the ceremony.

Judge Taylor McNeels’ decision made national headlines. He explained his decision at length and acknowledged that it would have a profound impact on LB and his family. There was no dress code, however, at Point Cadet Plaza in Biloxi on Saturday. And that afternoon, LB wore the dress and heels she and her mother had chosen and strode across the stage at Pride Day 2023. Lady Gaga’s Born This Way performed in the pavilion and the crowd went wild , Catastrophe host Nicole Knight says the Sun Herald. Catastrophe, a drag queen from the Mississippi coast who grew up in Hancock County, said it was important for LB to have this moment surrounded by people who love her for who she is.

We are not defined by our genetic makeup, we are defined by our character and charisma, Catastrophe said. LB defies the odds by being who she authentically and unashamedly is. Pride Day, a family-friendly event, is hosted by the Gulf Coast Association of Pride and features drag shows, arts and crafts, vendors, free HIV testing and more. More than 2,000 people attended this year’s festival, GCAP President Walter Pitts told the Sun Herald. GCAP invited LB to participate in the special ceremony. GCAP wanted her to have the moment she deserved without any judgment in front of people who understand her, Catastrophe said.

