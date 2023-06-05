How protest signs turned into a Drag Queens dress

From a perfectly reasonable point of view, there’s nothing wrong with hanging around. Who cares what kind of clothes a person wears? ! It’s a chance to express yourself through glitz, glamor and fun fashion, and even the slightest consideration will tell you there’s no valid or substantiated reason for the hate crimes and homophobia faced this practice is confronted. Ooooooooh – so creepy – a non-cisgender woman in a dress and makeup said no sane person ever existed.

Unfortunately, however, the world is not a very sane place. Yes, protests against flirting and the 2SLGBTQIA+ community have been around for a while, but they have been particularly bad in recent years. The number of fanatics adopting harmful policies in the United States certainly contributes to this, but the worst thing is that lately these social perspectives have really started to come back in force in Canada.

For this reason, Village Montreal, the development company behind the city’s globally acclaimed LGBTQ+ neighborhood decided now was the perfect time to speak out. Working in partnership with creative agency LG2, the two decided to respond not with hate, but with a message of kindness, inclusion and acceptance, by making a rainbow dress. But this was no ordinary garment. In fact, it was constructed from anti-drag protest signs that were cut into tiny paper flower petals – literally turning hate objects into a beautiful symbol of tolerance and diversity values.

But the campaign did not stop there. To further highlight the need to stand up against hate, the dress was later worn by popular Montreal drag artist, transgender woman and LGBTQ+ activist Sasha Baga. Launched at Bar le Cocktail, a well-known drag cabaret in the neighborhood, it was the perfect collective opportunity to highlight the support of the Village Montreal and LG2 to the drag and LGBTQ+ communities.

LBBs Josh Neufeldt spoke with LG2 Account Manager Maude Richard, Flix Editor-Antoine Belleville and Artistic Director Olivier Caron, as well as Village Montreals General Manager, Business Development Company, Gabrielle Rondy to find out how this fabulous campaign has emerged.

LBB> Tell us more about the Montreal Village! How was this group formed, what do you hope to achieve, and what made the time for this campaign?

Gabrielle> The Village, Montreal’s inclusive neighborhood, is a globally recognized 2SLGBTQIA+ destination that welcomes more than two million visitors each year. Village Montreal is a commercial development company that has been working to promote the vitality of the neighborhood since 2006. We contribute to the economic transformation and dynamism of the Village by promoting diversity, inclusiveness and innovation!

In terms of the campaign calendar, with several anti-drag demonstrations in Quebec and the United States, it seemed necessary to respond to these protests and reach out an inclusive hand to those who experience discrimination.

LBB> And how did this campaign start? What was the brief, and who approached whom?

gabriel> It was LG2 who contacted us to launch this campaign, giving us the opportunity to position ourselves in favor of drag queens and the values ​​of inclusion, respect and innovation that we share. It was obviously well matched since they have been with us for two years (with the redesign of our brand image and a positioning campaign, among others). They know our challenges, our goals and our aspirations and, all in all, have been an exceptional partner in promoting the Village, its merchants and our values.

Maud> Flix-Antoine’s idea was to respond to hate with style. We have been fortunate to have a wonderful relationship with the Village Montreal, and since the creation of the manifesto campaign, we have come up with many ideas to showcase diversity. For this one, we proposed the idea of ​​the dress to Gabrielle Rondy, who immediately agreed to embark on the project.

LBB> Tackling LGBTQ+ hate is no small feat. How did you start the creative process? And where did the idea of ​​making a dress with protest signs come from?

Flix Antoine> Anti-drag protests were gaining momentum in the United States, but it was seeing the movement spread to Quebec that we felt the need to defend the inclusive values ​​that we hold so dear. Making a beautiful dress out of something ugly came from the idea of ​​turning hate into beauty. We wanted to prove that the beautiful and the good are always stronger than the ugly and the bad.

gabriel> LG2 consulted us at every stage of the creation process to ensure that the concept corresponded to the realities of people in the community. In our opinion, the clothing concept was a great way to position ourselves and affirm our support for drag artists!

LBB> Tell us more about the design process. Who did you work with, how long did it take and what was the experience like?

Oliver> The design process was quite intuitive. We had a stretch fabric dress pattern to build on, but first we needed to figure out how we could create a dress with cardboard and heavy paper panels while still maintaining a nice flowing silhouette. It was then that we had the idea of ​​cutting the panels into flower petals. This way, much like feathers, we were able to layer the cutouts on top of each other and create the dress from the bottom up without losing shape or style.

It was only then, when we had this solution in hand, that we started cutting hundreds of petals. We glued them to the dress one at a time – to give more control and movement to the bottom of the dress – and moving up we applied the petals in rows. Overall the dress took about 12 hours to complete.

LBB> How many signs were used to make the dress and the accompanying confetti? And physically, where do you get the signs from?

Olivier > We used about three dozen signs to make the petal confetti for the dress, and we were crafty to get our hands on it. We looked at photos and video footage of anti-drag queen rallies and protests, and carefully copied the size, typography and style of every sign we could see. This way, we were able to get our hands on panels that were used in real life without attending such gatherings and events, or increasing their numbers to get the resources to build our dress.

LBB > Having drag artist Sasha Baga present the dress is a great choice! How did you involve her in this project? And what was the experience of working with her?

gabriel> Sasha Baga was an excellent leader for this project! As a fierce trans woman and drag queen, she represents everything we stand for, and when we approached her to see if she was interested in participating, she was immediately enthusiastic!

Maud> On the day of filming, we had the opportunity to discuss the challenges she faces, her reality. Sharing and exchanging with Sasha really enriched the creative process of the whole team. It was a great experience and Sasha was an ally in the project from start to finish.

LBB> The accompanying video is poignant! Where did you get the footage of the protest from and overall what was the experience of making the spot?

Flix-Antoine > Images come from a variety of news sources, including local and international media, as well as some social media. People in the 2SLGBTQIA+ community protect and inform themselves, and are often an excellent source of information in the field.

LBB> What challenges did you encounter during this project? How did you overcome them?

Maude> One of the challenges of this project was to stay contextual and to work quickly and flexibly with a small team. In just a few days, we managed to coordinate all the people and parts we needed to make it work. The strong collaboration between everyone involved in the project allowed us to finish without major problems. It was a great team effort!

LBB> What lessons did you learn while carrying out this campaign?

Flix-Antoine> Creating the ad was a valuable learning experience. This type of idea requires quick and efficient execution while maintaining a high level of creativity. The key to our success was having a small agile team. That way everyone wore every hat and we were able to capitalize on people’s hidden strengths.

Ultimately, we learned to trust each other as a team and leverage each other’s strengths. That, and the fact that creativity has the power to really make a difference and get things done. We are incredibly proud to have been able to contribute to such a noble cause!

LBB> What was the initial response? Did people react well to this campaign?

Maud> The response to the campaign has been very positive. Naturally, community members reacted well, but people outside the community were also touched by the idea and the message.

We were also lucky to benefit from excellent media coverage! The campaign was discussed in prime time in Quebec, influential people shared it on social networks and, above all, people supporting the cause left beautiful testimonials.

gabriel> Many community voices joined in the campaign’s message of acceptance and openness. It was really nice to see people rally around the unifying message presented by the clothing campaign.

LBB> Is there anything you would like to add?

Flix Antoine> We can’t thank OKOK, Bruhmuller Studio and Village Montreal enough!

Maud> I think it was a super enriching experience for the whole team, and we feel really lucky to have been part of this project. Our collaboration with the Village Montréal allows us to take concrete action and address the issues with strong and impactful ideas. For us, it is an honor to be able to speak out and help the 2SLGBTQIA+ community move forward.

gabriel> The art of drag has grown considerably in recent years and we feel a real enthusiasm from the public. The best way to support these artists, who show so much heart and courage, is to go see them in the various establishments of the Village and discover their marvelous performances.

Beyond that, making the Village a welcoming and inclusive place – where each existence is legitimate and protected – also means taking a stand on issues affecting 2SLGBTQIA+ communities, while promoting dialogue, education and the representation of diversity.