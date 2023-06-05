Fashion house Prada replenishes its legal group after hiring a new CEO





Prada SpA, the Italian fashion group that is doing well on sales of its eponymous loafers and Miu Miu pocket bags, has recruited two new top lawyers to oversee its in-house legal team after appointing a new director general. Francesca Secondari, a partner at leading Italian law firm BonelliErede, was chosen by Prada last week to be the group’s new general counsel and general counsel. Secondari succeeds Donut Christinewho spent approximately 18 months in the Milan-based company’s senior legal role. Prada announcement last year, his recruitment of Dona, a former international chief adviser to American chocolate maker Hershey Co. She left Prada last month, according to her LinkedIn profile. The company’s hiring of Secondari to replace her comes about six months after Prada named Andrea Guerraa former head of Italian eyewear giant Luxottica and food specialist Eatalya is its new chief executive. Prada, which seeks to reduce its carbon footprint, last month announced its quarterly revenue increased thanks to the strong sales of its luxury brands. Prada hired Guerra from LVMH, the parent company of luxury brands like Mot, Hennessey and Louis Vuitton, where he was a senior adviser and head of the French conglomerate hotel division. Prada also joined Prada from LVMH earlier this year, the latter’s former vice president of legal affairs, Frank Martinez, who came on board as the new general counsel for the Americas. Martinez took over from David Warren after he left last year for the lead US legal role at rival Italian fashion house Gucci. Secondari, who joined BonelliErede in 2003, became a partner of the Italian company in 2019. She worked at BonelliEredes office in Cairo, where she focused on transactions, mergers and other corporate matters. BonelliErede has been one of Prada’s key legal advisors over the years, including advise the company more than a decade ago on the first initial public offering by an Italian company in Hong Kong. Prada, Secondari and Martinez did not respond to requests for comment.

