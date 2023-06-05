Mount Sinai prom dress store MerrilyCouture accused of defrauding buyers and failing to fulfill orders

Courtney Brown of Sayville was hoping to wear an elegantly beaded mermaid dress by Jovani to her Sachem High School North prom on Thursday. Her grandmother ordered the dress in January from Merrily Couture in Mount Sinai, paying over $1,100.

The dress was due to arrive on April 10, with Fran Brown frequently calling the store for updates. She kept telling me the dress wasn’t in place yet, Fran said, adding that store owner Merrily Ottomanelli told her to pick out a backup dress just in case. I didn’t want a backup dress, she said. I wanted the dress we ordered.

On June 2, she dropped out.

Fran stopped calling the store and filed documents in Suffolk Small Claims Court; an appearance is scheduled for July 13. She and Courtney were among about 15 disgruntled customers who protested outside the store on Sunday afternoon, alleging they had been scammed and had not received dresses they ordered for proms of their daughters this year..

I’m upset, Courtney said. I wanted this dress; it was special for me. Her grandmother bought a cheaper dress from another store its plain; its red, she said, with little enthusiasm. It’s not what I wanted. Fran is just mad. She tries to get her credit card company to get some of the money back, but she has no hope.

Andrea LaFata of Sayville has a similar story.

She ordered a Jovani dress from Merrily Couture in January. My daughter was in love with it, said LaFata, who paid $740. She wanted to leave a deposit, but she saidthe shop insisted on full payment. This dress was supposed to arrive on April 1, but LaFata explained that the month had passed with no dress in sight.

She said Ottomanelli gave her various excuses, both professional (the dress was shipped from China) and personal (her ex-fiancé was dying of cancer, her mother had a stroke) .

Hearing of others in the same boat, LaFata organized a private Facebook group, which now has nearly 40 members. Attendees repeatedly complained that they did not receive the dresses they ordered, while others said the dresses arrived in the wrong size or color. Rose Velez of East Setauket said when she went to the store on Friday to ask for a refund for her niece’s dress which was due to arrive in May, Ottomanelli called the police.

Ottomanelli was not in the store during Sunday’s protest, according to a seamstress at the store. Police arrived after about 15 minutes, but left after determining the protest was peaceful and non-disruptive. Ottomanelli did not respond to texts seeking comment; her voicemail was full and not accepting messages.

Ottomanelli’s attorney, John Ray, of John Ray & Associates at Miller Place, said Monday that Merrily has been a well-respected businesswoman in this field for many years. She has always been loyal to her clients. He said it was surprising that a small group of people decided to take to public media, adding that the tactic could prove to be a self-fulfilling prophecy. If they shut down the business, he added, it won’t have the money to give back.

He said Ottomanelli’s position is that if a dress ships late, people can get a replacement dress from the vast supply of designer dresses she has on the rack. If they don’t want to do this, he says, she’s perfectly willing to pay them back.

Outside the store on Sunday, customer after customer expressed their frustration. Miller Place’s Kim Ledda was there, even though her daughter Brooke’s prom was last year. The dress she ordered in February hadn’t arrived the week before prom, so Ottomanelli advised choosing a backup dress.

But Ledda said when they arrived for the backup, the dress had been worn and had been destroyed, worn, torn, missing sequins. She refused the dress and demanded $600 in return, but she saidOttomanelli declined, saying she had been offered a replacement dress. Ledda went to small claims court, which ruled in her favor, although she said she hadn’t seen any money yet. It must be closed, said Ledda. You can’t do that to girls anymore.

LaFata said she also had the option of choosing a back-up dress, but she declined. I want the dress I paid for, she said, adding that the dresses on offer were cheaper and had been tried on by hundreds of girls.

She, too, is trying to get the money back from her credit company, but her priority is to make sure it doesn’t happen to others and plans to pursue her grievances with a local lawmaker and the Suffolk County prosecutor. When you have one person complaining here and another there, nothing changes. You must come together; we have to stop this.

She bought another dress for her daughters’ Sayville High School prom on June 22. She had her heart set on the Jovani dress, LaFata said, but she’s pretty tough.

Still, it was tough. Her daughter is recovering from a car accident and has been tutored at home. The last thing this kid wanted to do was go shopping for prom dresses again.