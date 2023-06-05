Thermacell Sale: 20% Off Mosquito Repellents





If you’re planning on spending time outdoors this summer or really, any time of the year, you’ll want to keep the bugs away with this mosquito repellent. THE Thermacell E55 And EL55 The rechargeable mosquito repellents provide a 20-foot area of ​​protection that’s invisible, scent-free, and quiet, and right now the devices are down to $30 and $40, respectively, at Amazon. Keep insects at bay with this mosquito repellent, which creates an area of ​​20 feet of insect-free space. The device is only $30 at Amazon. The EL55 has all the benefits of the E55, plus a built-in light with a brightness of 50-200 lumens. Alternatives like bug sprays certainly provide a barrier of protection, but odor and residue are major hurdles. On the other hand, the ultra-portable Thermacell E55 weighs only 12 ounces and is powered by a 5.5 hour life rechargeable lithium-ion battery that heats and releases mosquito repellent into the air. More about this repellent: Contained in a cartridge of liquid solution, it includes active ingredient metofluthrin (5.5%) and contains petroleum distillate, but does not contain DEET or citronella. And if you’re looking to light up parties, the EL55 has all the goodness of the E55, plus a built-in light with 50-200 lumens of brightness and almost double the battery life of the E55 at 9 hours. . If you use the repellent with the light on at the same time, the battery life drops back to 5.5 hours. Invest in a Thermacell now and save your money and skin. Especially with summer approaching, this unit is a must-have for outdoor grilling, lounging and entertaining, so buy now.

