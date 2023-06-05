Women’s private pensions are worth 35% less than men’s in Britain | pensions

Women’s private pensions in Britain are typically worth 35% less than those of their male colleagues when they turn 55, according to the first major government study into what has been called the Great Gender Pensions Chasm .

After analyzing data for both sexes between 2018 and 2020, government researchers concluded that on average, for every 100 accumulated in men’s private pensions, women only have 65. Women could end up losing thousands of pounds of retirement income as a result. of the imbalance.

Lower overall earnings, time off for childcare and other care work, and more women working part-time are all seen as factors why women’s pension pots barely reach the two-thirds the size of men.

Although several reports have been published in recent years on the subject of the gender pension gap, this is the first time that the government calculated the real extent of the problem.

The researchers found that the gap varied across age groups and was smallest for people in their 30s, suggesting childcare leave was an important factor.

For workers eligible for auto-enrollment, the gap is smaller at 32%. Overall, the gap rises to 47% for 45-49 year olds.

The study also revealed a gap between men’s and women’s contributions. In 2021, approximately 52 billion were paid into the private pensions of women eligible for automatic affiliation, compared to 62.6 billion in the pensions of men, a difference of 17%.

Helen Morrissey, head of retirement analysis at Hargreaves Lansdown, described the 35% figure as less of a gap, more of a gaping chasm. The government recently announced childcare reforms that should help more women continue to work and contribute in their retirement, but the gender pension gap is expected to persist for some time to come, a- she declared.

Laura Suter, head of personal finance for investment platform AJ Bell, said figures showed that once women hit their 40s, they lost ground to men in their retirement savings.

Much of this will be due to women taking career breaks to have children, working part-time around family responsibilities, or the gender pay gap, which means they earn less, which affects lower incomes and pension contributions.