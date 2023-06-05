Fashion Nova’s $4.2 million FTC settlement

The FTC has secured a $4.2 million settlement with Fashion Nova to resolve allegations that the online clothing retailer removed negative reviews of its products.

The settlement benefits consumers who purchased products from FashionNova.com before November 21, 2019, whose purchasing decisions were influenced by reviews, who were unhappy with their products, and who have not yet received reimbursement for products.

The FTC has opened an investigation against Fashion Nova, saying the online clothing retailer removed lower ratings and negative reviews to make its products more appealing to shoppers. The website wouldn’t post reviews with three stars or less.

Fashion Nova has agreed to pay $4.2 million to resolve the review fraud lawsuit in 2020.

Under the terms of the settlement, the FTC will issue refunds to affected consumers. Fashion Nova customers may receive refunds even if they have received a refund from one of the other settlements reached between Fashion Nova and the FTC in recent years.

No objection or opt-out period is available for this FTC settlement.

The FTC regulations were finalized on March 18, 2022.

In order to receive an FTC refund, consumers must file a claim by August 15, 2023.