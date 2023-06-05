Fashion
Karen Gillan sports a white mini dress at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic event
Karen Gillan sports a white mini dress as she attends the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic event in New Jersey
Karen Gillan cut a glamorous figure in a white mini dress as she attended the star-studded Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic event in New Jersey on Saturday.
The actress, 35, looked amazing in the high-necked number which featured dramatic ruffled sleeves with black trim as she arrived at Liberty State Park where the sold-out festivities were taking place.
She added inches to her frame in a pair of chunky black sandals and accessorized with a pair of huge gold hoop earrings and matching rings.
The Guardians of the Galaxy star styled her long red poker tresses and opted for natural makeup.
Attendees enjoyed this special day by “picnicking” and “sipping radiant champagne” while watching an “exciting polo match.”
Karen’s exit comes after she admitted she completely forgot she had “scheduled a couples therapy session” while filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – and showed up in full costume.
She took to Instagram at the time to share a hilarious photo of herself in colorful face makeup during a video chat with husband Nick Kocher and their therapist.
The Scottish star, who plays Nebula in the hit Marvel franchise, shared the snap to make her latest film in theaters today.
She wrote: “In honor of Guardians of the Galaxy in theaters this Friday – here’s a screenshot of when I forgot I scheduled a COUPLES THERAPY session on a day we were filming .”
Karen then gave more information about the screenshot of the Zoom call while speaking to Entertainment Tonight.
She said: “I don’t know if they were fully prepared for what they got when I went online.
‘I was late for the session, and I warned them, “Oh, I’m late because I’m at work”, so they had an idea, but I don’t think they realized that I was going to be in the middle of putting on makeup. The therapist couldn’t stop laughing, actually. I felt bad for her.
The actress married American comedian and actor Nick in a ceremony at Castle Toward in Dunoon, Scotland, a 19th century mansion overlooking Rothesay Bay, Bute, in May 2022.
Incredible: She added inches to her frame in a pair of towering black sandals and accessorized with a pair of huge gold hoop earrings and matching rings.
|
