A fashion statement or the inevitable consequence of being Kanye West’s wife?





There’s apparently something about being in a relationship with Kanye West which makes the clothing tastes of its partners particularly… how to say… intriguing. Or maybe it’s the opposite, and West chooses his partners based on their eccentric fashion sense. Still, it seems the women in West’s life really like to draw attention to how they dress: his ex-wife Kim Kardashian has constantly oscillated between being queen of fashion and queen of trash; his former partner Julia Fox continues to make headlines with her bizarre fashion choices; and now his current wife Bianca Censori, 28, also appears to have joined the club, when she decided to wear a particularly odd piece of clothing that looks, above all, uncomfortable. Censori sported her fashion statement on Sunday when the couple attended church, and she was dressed in an extremely figure-hugging nylon dress, with sheer fabric that completely covered her head, as well as another thicker piece of fabric. which was wrapped around his shoulders, neck and part of his face. This look seems to have been inspired by “The Handmaid’s Tale” series, or perhaps directly from actual patriarchal cultures. To no one’s surprise, at one point Censori struggled to manage her attire while walking, and her husband came to her aid, adjusting her a little with a big smile of satisfaction on his face. West also made sure his outfit didn’t go unnoticed and matched Censori’s vibes. While he decided to opt for a more comfortable all-black outfit to match his color palette, he added pizzazz with shoulder pads and a unique no-shoe look. Also, his shirt read “POLIZEI”, which means police in German. Psalm, the 4-year-old son of West and Kardashian, also accompanied. This isn’t the first time Censori has worn a head covering – lately, she’s tended to come out with her head covered in some way, usually with only her eyes visible. West and Censori reportedly got married about six months ago, but reports say they never got an official marriage license. However, a few weeks ago, Censori insisted in a TikTok video that they were indeed officially married. West celebrates his 46th birthday on Thursday, but that might not be a particularly happy one. Her antisemitic tirades transformed him from one of Hollywood’s most successful and profitable stars into an underdog madman. Major brands stopped working with him and recently two lawsuits were filed against him – one by several teachers who were fired from a school he owns, and the other by a photographer who is suing him for assault and property damage after snatching her cell phone in January and throwing it to the ground, suspecting she had filmed it. Additionally, the couple were forced to leave their West Malibu home, a $57million estate, and move into a $20,000-a-month rental penthouse after the roof began to collapse. . Good luck to them ?

