What does the Bianca Censoris dress do?





Photo: @CelebCandidly / BACKGRID/@CelebCandidly / BACKGRID These days, there are no limits to what a dress can do. A dress to sleep in during the day? Check. A dress that turns into another dress? Uh. Would you like to be smothered by a skeleton leather hand while looking chic? There’s a dress for that! Would you like your dress to physically prevent you from doing anything? Please consult the conceptually difficult garment Former Yeezy employee and current Kanye West partner Bianca Censori wore for a Sunday church service: sheer, black, architecturally fluffy and constricting. Striking, but also, what does this dress do? Let me try to describe it. It is long and form-fitting, topped with a padded wall that encircles Censoris’ neck region and can provide protection similar to the shoulder pads Ye wears. Above the cavernous collar, you can make out Censoris’ bleached hair and the upper two-thirds of her face behind sheer black fabric that seems to connect to the dress below, as if she’s stretched a pair of tights over her head and torso. There are no armholes or sleeves of any kind: her hands are locked in her sticky prison, squeezed in front of her and perhaps to give the illusion that she can actually function inside this sinister craft holding his phone. To what end? Well never know. Attempting to make sense of it all, one of my colleagues compared the dress to a satanic version of a 70s Jell-O cake. Another thought her figure resembled that of a chess piece, maybe to be the tower? Online, the dress has been compared to a condom. To me, Censori looks like a gothic egg or a leg inside a pair of tights. I have a few fundamental questions that are, in my book, far more pressing than finding the right comparison. How did she put on that dress? Does she have to take everything off to pee, like a jumpsuit, and besides, how would she even do that? Also, how did his phone even get in there in the first place? What did the other devotees think of this look? And finally, who comes for the shoulders of this couple? The answers, I’m afraid, lie somewhere inside that black vortex of a dress, as inaccessible to us as Censoris’ cellphone is to her. Staying in touch. Receive the Cut newsletter daily Vox Media, LLC Terms of Service and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms And Privacy Notice and to receive e-mail correspondence from us.

