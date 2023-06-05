Fashion
The Pink Stuff Review: A Fun Laundry Detergent
We lived in a #CleanTok world where, with the right marketing, cleaning products are now celebrities.
Need proof? Delivering serious Barbiecore energy, The pink thing, promised to smell like rhubarb and advertised as a vegan, cruelty-free, non-toxic and hot pink collection of spritzes, powders, pastes, drops, scrubs and detergents, has become a social media phenomenon during Covid. And now it also comes with a cult.
But I didn’t know any of that when I got addicted to this bubblegum-colored cleaner myself.
My entry drug into The Pink Stuff’s orbit was laundry detergent, titled Organic Miracle Laundry Detergent, claiming to remove tough stains quickly, with 7 days of freshness to follow. It’s a pretty simple laundry detergent: you pour the liquid into your dispenser or straight into the drum, press start and go.
Liquid laundry detergents seem like the underdog of The Pink Stuffs, only because they’re less hyped than, say, the Miracle Cleaning Paste, which influencers around the world are obsessed with. The detergent price ($12.99 on the Pink Stuffs website, for 30 washes) is a few dollars more than the same size of ALL, for example, but you’re paying for great quality and whether you like it or No.
Detergent definitely upped my laundry game. The smell is pleasant but not overwhelming. And yes, somehow the allure of using cool kid-friendly cleaning products makes piles of dirty laundry a whole lot less awful. Hate the game, not the player!
Pink Stuff Laundry Detergent not only makes your clothes clean and super soft, but its subtle yet unique scent and viral style make it a fun and inexpensive way to do laundry.
Eight years ago, when I decided to become a mother, I did not expect endless washing. I knew about the hormones. And sleep deprivation. And the art of the elastic waistband. But I was not warned of the abundance of household chores. Specifically those involving piles of dirty clothes.
Mind you, like many single parents with little time to spare, I hate cleaning. I am also someone who is deeply envious of those who have housekeepers, nannies or mothers-in-law with OCD who come and scrub the house because they just can’t help themselves! I have none of that.
But I am not bitter! Because I have lots of friends. And one of those friends, who has kids as bushy and messy as mine, and who also lives in my building, always smells like heaven fresh and fresh. Specifically, like a swirling cold watermelon spritz with diamond-shaped ice cubes in a crystal French cocktail flute.. And somehow, her kids smell just as fabulous.
Recently, I finally asked what her secret was. And she quickly sent me a link to The pink stuff Laundry. She buys her stash on Amazon but I found it cheaper to get it through their website. I also added other The Pink Stuffs cleaning products to my cart, as I thought it was worth doubling down on if it was something that ended up tickling me.
When it all happened, I burst into the detergent. The first thing I noticed was how good it smelled, which was a plus from the first twist of the lid. And to me, that’s worth a lot. I wore the same Jo Malone Wild sage and sea salt as long as I can remember. And I’d spend my last dollar on a Diptych Berries candle. You get the point.
After a few weeks of using The Pink Stuff detergent, all of our clothes and linens are cleaner, shinier and much more fragrant in most cases. discreet Rhubarb-Watermelon-y possible path. Like, it’s not an overpowering or sickly smell. I tested it on a brand new set of Brooklinen sheets, and they came out a little more vibrant, a lot softer (Note: I don’t use fabric softener because Pink Stuff does the job of both products).
It must be said that the whole range of The Pink Stuff products is also visually appealing and, admittedly, very chic. Which might not matter to everyone, but for those of us who tend to put off cleaning, this might just be that little extra boost we need.
Then yes. This detergent does the job and more. But the real miracle of The Miracle laundry detergent is, in fact, that I’m a happier person because of it. And it’s a feeling that I could never have predicted.
