It’s like a death pit: How Ghana became the dumping ground for fast fashion | Global development

Its mid-morning on a sunny day and Yvette Yaa Konadu Tetteh’s arms and legs barely splash as she rockets along the blue-green waters of Ghana’s Volta River. It is the latest leg of a journey that has seen Tetteh cover 450km (280 miles) in 40 days to become the first known person to swim along the waterway.

It’s an epic mission but with a purpose: to find out what’s in the water and raise awareness about pollution in Ghana.

As the 30-year-old swims, a crew follows her on a solar-powered boat, named The Woman Who Isn’t Afraid, taking air and water samples along the way that will be analyzed to measure pollution.

It is hoped that the bathing will draw attention to some of Ghana’s pristine environments, unlike places such as Korle Lagoon in the capital Accra, one of most polluted bodies of water on the planet.

I want people to understand and appreciate the value we have here in Ghana, says the Anglo-Ghanaian agribusiness entrepreneur. The only way I can swim is because the waters [of the Volta River] are, I hope, clean. Korle Lagoon was once swimmable, but now you wouldn’t want to touch it.

Swimming is supported by the Gold Foundationof which Tetteh is a member of the board of directors, which campaigns against textile waste in Ghana, one of the causes of the increase in water pollution in the country.

Ghana imports around 15 million second-hand clothes each week, locally known as will defend wawu or clothes of dead white men. In 2021, Ghana imported $214m ($171m) worth of used clothesmaking it the largest importer in the world.

Yvette Yaa Konadu Tetteh, with her support boat, The Woman Who Is Not Afraid, swimming on the Volta in Ghana

The donated clothes come from countries such as the UK, US and China and are sold to exporters and importers who then resell them to vendors in places such as Kantamanto in Accra, one of the most major second-hand clothing markets in the world.

Kantamanto is a vast complex of thousands of stalls filled with clothes. You can find items from H&M, Levi Strauss, Tesco, Primark, New Look and more. On one stand, a River Island top with a crumpled cardboard price tag shows that at one time it was on sale for £6 at a UK Marie Curie charity shop.

As cheap fast fashion clothes have been bought up and discarded as trends change, the volume of clothes coming to market has increased while the quality has declined.

Jacklyn Ofori Benson is one of approximately 30,000 people who depend on the market for their livelihood. When the Guardian visits her, she is furious. Earlier that morning, when she opened her bale, she found it full of stained denim shorts.

Today’s ball was very, very expensive, she said. Most of the 230 items were garbage; I noticed so many bloodstains. I’m really angry and threw them all away. To reinforce her point, she chooses other pairs of shorts with broken zippers as well as stains that she has saved in hopes that someone will buy them at a bargain price.

In another part of the market, people are working to reuse clothes that would otherwise be thrown away. T-shirts are cut and sewn together with other pieces of fabric to create skirts, pants, tops and boxers.

John Opoku Agyemang, the secretary of the Kantamanto Hard Workers Association, stands at his workstation cutting T-shirts into strips of fabric that he gives to seamstresses. He exports the resulting garments to other African countries, including Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast.

Upcycler John Poku Agyemang works in his Kantamanto Market shop and, left, in shorts he made from second-hand clothes

When he started working at the market 24 years ago, he remembers being able to sell all the clothes that fit in a bale. Now, when he opens one, there are about 70 items he can’t use, he says. The waste problem is getting worse. For 12 years, the goods coming here are not good, we can’t enjoy it. I feel like countries abroad think that Africa is very poor, so they give us shoddy goods and their waste.

According to the Gold Foundation, approximately 40% of clothes in Kantamanto go as waste. Some is collected by waste management services, some is burned near the market, while the rest is dumped in informal landfills.

About two miles from the market is Old Fadama, a once vibrant and thriving community that now resembles an apocalyptic hellscape. It is the largest unauthorized landfill for waste clothing leaving Kantamanto, estimates the Or Foundation. The area is home to at least 80,000 people many of whom have migrated from northern Ghana where the climate crisis affects agriculture; their houses are built on layers of garbage.

The animals graze on piles of clothes and plastic several meters high. A TV lies in the mud. Birds circle overhead while flies swarm close to the ground. Korle Lagoon is here; its waters are black and filled with excrement, its banks lined with rubbish. The air is veiled by smoke from the fires burning garbage. Garbage collectors pick up plastic bottles, put them in bags and carry them on their heads. Nobody smiles.

It wasn’t always like this. Alhassan Fatawu, 24-year-old photographer, moved to Old Fadama as a child with his mother and remembers swimming in the lagoon and playing on its shores. As it is now, I can’t go near the lagoon. It’s like a pit of death. People were fishing there, there were a lot of canoes with people who depended on the lagoon for their livelihood.

He adds: The last decade has been crazy [in terms of waste being dumped there] It’s so upsetting.

The Korle lagoon leads to the ocean. The waste is washed away by the sea before some of it ends up lining the beaches of Accra. In Jamestown, a beach, next to a huge Chinese-funded port development, is surrounded by cliffs on which clothes hang. You can’t walk through the waves without stepping over mounds of clothing and plastic waste.

At one end of the beach, Thomas Alotey sits on a boat mending fishing nets. He is resigned to his surroundings. We want the situation to change but nothing will happen, he says. I know some clothes come from overseas, but it is Ghana’s responsibility to dispose of the waste properly.

He adds: We suffer. When I go fishing, I come back with more clothes in my nets than fish.

About 80 miles to the east, where Tetteh began the final leg of his swim, the scene couldn’t be more different. The water is clean and attractive; the banks of the river are lined with palm trees and sandy beaches, and there are only a few canoes for company.

There are parts that have been just sublime, Tetteh says of his journey. We encountered small sandy islands surrounded by super calm and calm waters against a brilliant blue sky. The vistas are incredible.

Tetteh on her 40 days of swimming the Volta, with crew members on The Woman Who Does Not Fear, the boat that supported her, and reaching her destination at Ada

The crews’ journey was not without its challenges, however. There were nights spent on stormy waters in the middle of Lake Volta, the largest man-made reservoir in the world, because the boat ran out of power; tsetse flies, known to cause life-threatening sleeping sickness, hovered ominously around the crew; the boat got stuck in the mud and it took three hours for the crew of four and a team of fishermen to refloat it; and the strong currents and lively waves made swimming almost impossible at times.

But, just before 6 p.m. on May 17, as the sun was setting and the sky was turning orange, yellow and red hues, Tetteh swam towards the shore of Ada, where the Volta River meets the Atlantic Ocean. A crowd gathered to cheer and welcome him. She emerged from the water to a soundtrack of traditional drums and was accompanied by a pair of dancers who accompanied her as she was greeted by community elders. Ghanaian television crews had come to capture her, and the crews prevailed.

It’s extremely satisfying to be done, says Tetteh. I was very excited when I could taste the salt in the water. Before that, I thought I wasn’t going to make it.