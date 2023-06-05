American men victims of the antisocial trend hikikomori in Japan

In Japan, it is estimated 1.5 million people many of them, young men, now live in complete isolation.

The problem has become so serious that the Japanese have a term for it: hikikomori, one who literally withdraws from society.

Some 6,000 miles away, the United States has its own form of hikikomori.

In a recent interview with Chris WilliamsonBritish podcaster based in Austin, Texas, political economist Nicholas Eberstadt spoke about the fact that 7 million working-age men are currently out of work and not looking for work.

Many of these men, Eberstadt said, spend an inordinate amount of time indoors, totally withdrawn from society.

They play video games, watch pornography and tend to engage in heavy drug use, according to the author of "Men without work."







The Japanese phenomenon of hikkomori – withdrawal from society – appears to affect young men in the United States and may be linked to a decrease in testosterone. Shutterstock

Work by scholars at Kyushu University in Japan found that low testosterone is one of the common metabolic signatures of hikikomori in young social recluses, which is important to note because levels of testosterone in young American men are in free fall and have been for years.

The drop would now affect 1 in 4 men in the USA.







About 1.5 million people, many of them young men like the one above, now live in complete isolation in Japan. CC BY-SA 3.0/ Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

It is commonly believed that testosterone fuels antisocial behavior.

In December, “Avatar” director James Cameron made headlines when he claimed that testosterone is “a toxin” which must be worked out of his system. Last month, NPR discussed the association between “toxic masculinity” and testosterone.

But this belief is not supported by science: There is no solid evidence to suggest that men with higher testosterone levels are overly aggressive or violent.

On the contrary, testosterone has been linked to more social behavior in men, while low levels of testosterone in men is associated with social anxiety and socially submissive or avoidance behaviors.







Low testosterone levels are associated with brain fog, poor memory and concentration, and a general lack of mental clarity. Shutterstock

People with social anxiety are at a increased risk develop depression (also, according to the Cleveland Clinic, low testosterone levels are often mimic symptoms of depression).

Research by Dr. David Terburg, an expert in human behavior, has shown the many ways testosterone improves both individual behavior and broader cooperation.

In a studyTerburg and colleagues identified a clear association between testosterone administration and increased levels of social cooperation and better moral judgment.

Low testosterone, otherwise known as hypogonadism, was associated with brain fogpoor memory and concentration, and a general lack of mental clarity.







Director James Cameron said testosterone is “a toxin” that needs to be eliminated from a person’s system. Getty Images

Men who lack testosterone are also at an increased risk of developing noticeably larger breastsa condition known as gynecomastia.

Research made last year by scientists at Emory University have identified the ways in which testosterone influences the hypothalamusthe part of the brain responsible for creating oxytocin, the so-called “love hormone” which mediates the risk social withdrawal and ride in tandem with testosterone.

Marc Spritzera behavioral neuroendocrinologist from Middlebury College whose research focuses on the cognitive benefits of testosterone, told the Post: “There is now considerable evidence that testosterone improves certain forms of learning and memory.







Men who lack testosterone are also at an increased risk of developing noticeably larger breasts, a condition known as gynecomastia. Shutterstock

Additionally, he added, a number of studies have shown that low testosterone is a risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia in older men.

His research has also showed that testosterone stimulates the growth of brain-derived neurotrophic factor. BDNF plays an essential role in memory recall, learning and decision making.

Social isolation and other stressors, noted Dr. Spritzer, lead to decreased neurogenesis in adults, and we found that testosterone can help reverse the negative effects of social isolation on the brain.