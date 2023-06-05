Fashion
American men victims of the antisocial trend hikikomori in Japan
In Japan, it is estimated 1.5 million people many of them, young men, now live in complete isolation.
The problem has become so serious that the Japanese have a term for it: hikikomori, one who literally withdraws from society.
Some 6,000 miles away, the United States has its own form of hikikomori.
In a recent interview with Chris WilliamsonBritish podcaster based in Austin, Texas, political economist Nicholas Eberstadt spoke about the fact that 7 million working-age men are currently out of work and not looking for work.
Many of these men, Eberstadt said, spend an inordinate amount of time indoors, totally withdrawn from society.
They play video games, watch pornography and tend to engage in heavy drug use, according to the author of “Men without work.”
Work by scholars at Kyushu University in Japan found that low testosterone is one of the common metabolic signatures of hikikomori in young social recluses, which is important to note because levels of testosterone in young American men are in free fall and have been for years.
The drop would now affect 1 in 4 men in the USA.
It is commonly believed that testosterone fuels antisocial behavior.
In December, “Avatar” director James Cameron made headlines when he claimed that testosterone is “a toxin” which must be worked out of his system. Last month, NPR discussed the association between “toxic masculinity” and testosterone.
But this belief is not supported by science: There is no solid evidence to suggest that men with higher testosterone levels are overly aggressive or violent.
On the contrary, testosterone has been linked to more social behavior in men, while low levels of testosterone in men is associated with social anxiety and socially submissive or avoidance behaviors.
People with social anxiety are at a increased risk develop depression (also, according to the Cleveland Clinic, low testosterone levels are often mimic symptoms of depression).
Research by Dr. David Terburg, an expert in human behavior, has shown the many ways testosterone improves both individual behavior and broader cooperation.
In a studyTerburg and colleagues identified a clear association between testosterone administration and increased levels of social cooperation and better moral judgment.
Low testosterone, otherwise known as hypogonadism, was associated with brain fogpoor memory and concentration, and a general lack of mental clarity.
Men who lack testosterone are also at an increased risk of developing noticeably larger breastsa condition known as gynecomastia.
Research made last year by scientists at Emory University have identified the ways in which testosterone influences the hypothalamusthe part of the brain responsible for creating oxytocin, the so-called “love hormone” which mediates the risk social withdrawal and ride in tandem with testosterone.
Marc Spritzera behavioral neuroendocrinologist from Middlebury College whose research focuses on the cognitive benefits of testosterone, told the Post: “There is now considerable evidence that testosterone improves certain forms of learning and memory.
Additionally, he added, a number of studies have shown that low testosterone is a risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia in older men.
His research has also showed that testosterone stimulates the growth of brain-derived neurotrophic factor. BDNF plays an essential role in memory recall, learning and decision making.
Social isolation and other stressors, noted Dr. Spritzer, lead to decreased neurogenesis in adults, and we found that testosterone can help reverse the negative effects of social isolation on the brain.
|
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2023/06/05/us-men-falling-victim-to-japans-anti-social-hikikomori-trend/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Stocks & Markets News, Economics & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, World Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Haddad Maia first Brazilian woman in 55 years to reach Grand Slam quarters
- American men victims of the antisocial trend hikikomori in Japan
- Stock Market Today: Wall Street Slips After Tepid Economy Report | WWTI
- Alabama man breaks into Spanish Fort school on Friday night
- Donald Trump lawyers’ meeting with Justice Department raises questions
- India train crash highlights Modi’s uneven railway modernization efforts
- US Open 2023: 13 potential Cinderella stories to watch in final qualifying | Golf News and Tour Information
- Dierks Bentley brings serious, silly fun to Pine Knob – Macomb Daily
- UK strengthens technology, innovation and research ties with India
- Honduran President visits China on first trip after establishing ties | The mighty 790 KFGO
- Venice is not alone: 7 cities in distress in the world