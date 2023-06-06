Jevon Terance organizes a fashion show at Oasis Marina in Lorain, created for the film Transformers – Morning Journal





Jevon Terance celebrates his successes along the lake. The designer and international brand showcased the Summer/Fall 2023 Desert Nights collection at a June 4 fashion show at the Oasis Marina Mile Long Pier, 301 Lakeside Ave., near the shores of Lake Erie in Lorain. The Dubai-inspired collection showed the transition from resort wear through various activities with a focus on accessories and the brand logo. Terance said he was overwhelmed by the broadcasts response. I’ve heard people’s reactions, and it makes me really emotional, he said. It’s crazy how it all turned out because I dreamed about it. “It was exactly as I imagined it. The designer encouraged attendees to wear their own branded clothing and products. It was something new that we implemented, and it was great to see,” Terance said. It’s been 16 years, so there’s enough clothing to shine a light on what people loved and spent their hard-earned money on, and it was a cool aspect of how it all came together. Designed for cinema Terance announced June 4 that he designed five looks for Paramount’s “Transformers: Rise of the Beast,” which hits theaters June 9. Being able to design for the film was a dream, he said. I have already worked several times with the costume designer and I was honored that she thought of me and wanted to include my creations in this feature film. Since most of the production was done during the novel coronavirus pandemic, Terance said all design was done in Lorain. The movie is based in the 90s, and as a kid in the 90s, I was able to relive my childhood and take those memories and nostalgia back from the design journey, he said. I wanted to share the experience with everyone while this was happening and I’m happy to finally be at the point where I can talk about it. Terance said he was honored to represent Lorain as the brand continues to reach new heights. To be able to work with Hollywood and trust your work at such a high level to be in one of the biggest franchises is surreal, he said. Living in a small town, we may not think we can do things on a global scale, but we can and have been worthy of it, and I’m so grateful to present the opportunities that are possible.

