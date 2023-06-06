Top 3 summer fashion tips for men





Well, summer is the season when you can finally enjoy outdoor activities and with that, the possibilities for men to show off their style are endless. It is therefore necessary to add a few pieces of accessories to your wardrobe and follow the new summer fashion trends. Whether you’re hitting the beach, attending a backyard barbecue, or just strolling the city streets, looking and feeling cool is essential. To help you stay on top of your fashion game, we’ve jotted down the top three summer fashion tips for men. So get ready now and start elevating your summer style. 1) Opt for light and breathable fabrics It is essential to choose fabrics that allow air to circulate and wick moisture away from the body. This helps prevent excessive sweating and keeps you feeling fresh throughout the day. Fabrics like cotton and linen are great choices because they are natural, breathable, and lightweight. Cotton is a classic summer fabric which is known for its breathability and softness. It allows air to flow freely, keeping your body cool and comfortable even in hot and humid conditions. Look for cotton shirts, tees, and shorts to create a laid-back, laid-back summer look. Opting for light colors in cotton fabrics can further enhance the cooling effect as they reflect sunlight and heat and help keep your body cool and dry. 2) Don’t forget that hat Not only does a hat add a stylish and fashionable touch to your summer outfits, but it also serves as a practical accessory that provides protection from the sun’s harmful infrared rays. Also, several options are available in hats. These include wide-brimmed straw hats and Panama hats. These types of hats can instantly elevate your style and keep you cool by providing shade to your face and neck. Another option is baseball and bucket caps. These caps are good for a casual and sporty look. Whenever you opt for a cap, be sure to find one made from lightweight, breathable materials that offers maximum UV protection. We recommend you find the perfect fit with Solabaris bucket hats for men which are available with a UPF 50+ rating. Not only will they protect you from the sun, but they will also provide better air circulation and prevent overheating. 3) Add sunglasses and a bandana The sunglasses and bandana not only up your fashion game, but also provide practical benefits to keep you cool and protected during the sunny season. Sunglasses add a touch of sophistication to your overall look and are also an essential tool for eye protection. You can opt for sporty glasses, aviators or retro squares to enhance your summer style. A bandana, on the other hand, is not only fashionable, but also good for keeping you cool and protecting your neck and face from the sun. You can wear a bandana in a variety of ways, such as tying it around your neck as a stylish alternative to a scarf or folding it into a headband or wristband for a sporty, fashionable look.

