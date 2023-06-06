Expressing LGBTQ+ identity through fashion

You won’t find all rainbows when it comes to the hottest styles for Pride. When it comes to what to wear during Pride Month, there’s so much to say about LGBTQ+ identity that goes beyond rainbows. Today, there are designer brands that fully exploit the spectrum of the rainbow, but homosexuality takes different forms. From rave-inspired mesh tees to unisex styles for everyone, June fashion is all about getting back to our roots as a community. Below is a selection of select fashion pieces under $300.00 from Amazon’s luxury stores, as well as pieces from Amazon Fashion that were thrilled to make it into our wardrobes. Discover them and wear your Pride. The equalpride editors who publish this site have selected these products and equalpride may earn a small affiliate share if you purchase which helps push our voice towards more LGBTQ+ and increase print magazines to counter banned print books .

Take Pride into the night with this space mesh t-shirt inspired by designer Edvin Thompson’s roots for fashion inspiration. Perfect for a rave or making a bright statement at a pride parade, this stretch tee combines luxury with a neon aesthetic, priced at $185.00 per shirt. Get the mesh look on Amazon.

Everyone knows that striped shirt that every gay man owns, but get ready for the next obsession: ’70s-inspired golf cardigans. This shirt is breathable with just the right vintage touches, like a lapel collar and ribbed hem. . Available in multiple colors, this shirt will be the look of Pride, starting at $25.59. Check out the look on Amazon.

What we love about this t-shirt and shorts combination is the versatility and options you have when choosing the casual look you’ll want to show your pride in. With over 20 colors to choose from, this t-shirt and shorts combo is affordable and cool. Check out the style on Amazon.

If you’re looking for the ultimate hat that offers both shade and style, then you’ve come to a 100% Toquilla Straw Hat that’s perfect for beach trips and sunny days in the city. On Amazon, this versatile and stylish hat is priced at $246.00 and features an adjustable ribbon to tie your look together. Get the “El Campesino” on Amazon.

Available in two styles, this lightweight windbreaker offers an artistic look for days that require a lightweight jacket. Available on Amazon for $68.00, this windbreaker offers affordable comfort and a casual look when you’re looking for an understated way to show your pride. Shop the look on Amazon.

An important aspect of Pride is to go beyond binary and think outside the box. What better inspiration to create a look for everyone than this knee length shirt that can be both casual and stylish depending on the occasion. 100% cotton, this genderless look is available for $225.00. Find the look on Amazon.

Tom of Finland knows how to make a name for himself with the LGBTQ+ community for his incredible history of serving up looks for gay people. What better way to show your pride and that of the legendary brand than by discovering this perfect tank top for a parade or a night out. Available for $30.00 on Amazon.

Pride events can get really hot and you want to feel your best when expressing your pride. These rainbow shorts are perfect not only for expressing yourself, but also for staying comfortable and cool in the hot summer sun. Available on Amazon, a pair of shorts, available in multiple colors, cost $270.00. Check out the shorts on Amazon.

Another shirt making its way through Pride events is the colorblock shirt. With multicolored designs, this shirt is perfect and versatile to show off your pride. Available on Amazon for $25.99, this shirt is airy and comfortable for a long day into the night. Get the look on Amazon.

Although technically a rainbow, this gay pride shirt is specifically for queer women. Featuring a faded design, this lesbian pride shirt is a great way to show your pride, starting at $16.99 per shirt. Check out the shirt on Amazon.

Like the lesbian pride shirt before, this intersex pride flag shirt is another great way to express your identity and the pride you have in yourself. Available for $19.99, this shirt is durable and comfortable, available for everyone. Buy the shirt on Amazon.