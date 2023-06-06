Fashion
Casey DeSantis steals a fashion idea from Melania Trump that didn’t go well the first time around
Casey DeSantis has previously been compared to Melania Trump when it comes to fashion on the campaign trail. While the Florida First Lady’s wardrobe has been called aspirational to Melanias’ elitist closet, she suddenly took a giant step and caused a lot of controversy for the leather jacket with a very pointed message she wore to Ron DeSantis Des Moines, Iowa campaign stop on Saturday. Does this sound like a familiar scenario to anyone?
From the front, Caseys’ fitted jacket looked pretty normal with an American flag patch on one side, but when she turned around, it was a whole different story. The back had the state of Florida embroidered on it with an alligator superimposed over the state, and the message, Where Woke will die. And if it wasn’t unusual, Policy noted that it was 85 degrees in Iowa at the time speaks to a sweat-inducing moment.
Woke is a word that her husband uses over and over again as part of his campaign message almost to exhaustion. Even Donald Trump seems baffled by this as a presidential campaign platform. I don’t like the term awake, because I hear the term awake awake, it’s just a term they use. Half the people can’t define it, it said at the Westside Conservative Club in Iowa last week. They don’t know what it is. While the former president’s wife doesn’t run around with the word awake on her back, she caused a similar controversy while at the White House in his own jacket in 2018.
Melania wore a green Zara jacket with the I Really Dont Care. And you ? message on the back during an official visit to the US border as protests mount over the treatment of children detained at an immigration center. It was an explosive reaction to an already volatile situation and even Donald Trump would have been not happy at all by her choice of wardrobe. Somehow, we think Ron was very happy with Caseys’ fashion decision, but the post landed with a thump since an anti-wakeup program doesn’t seem to have much substance beyond that. beyond a catchy campaign phrase.
|
