Wake Forest University





WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina Wake Forest Junior Male Golfer Michael Brenan qualified for the 123rd US Open on Monday afternoon in dramatic fashion at Woodmont CC (North Course) in Rockville, Md. The junior is set to play at LA Country Club later this month after qualifying by shooting 3-under in two rounds and winning a four-man playoff to clinch his ticket. @WakeMGolfIt is Michael Brenan has just managed this incredible back and forth to secure his place in the LACC! pic.twitter.com/pYXZ7z9QVe — US Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 6, 2023 Brennan had a small slot start to the 36-hole day as he was 3 over after the first round. In the second round, he had the lowest score on the course, achieving a nearly clear score of 65 (-6) with seven birdies in the round. This included birdies on No. 17 and No. 18 to place themselves in a four-way playoff for one of the final qualifying spots. On the first hole of the playoffs, Brennan hit it high in a greenside bunker and worked a nice back-and-forth to land his first appearance at a major championship field. He will be joined by fellow Demon Deacon Cameron Young at the LACC from June 1518. The Deacs have been trailed all season by the ACC individual champion. He became the 23rd Demon Deacon to win the title, earning medalist honors after winning the third playoff hole against Georgia Tech’s Hiroshi Tai. The Leesburg, Va. native picked up his fifth career individual win at the Southwestern Invitational in January on a packed field. With a pair of wins in each of his three seasons at Winston-Salem, only three Demon Deacons have more than six titles in their college careers: Bill Haas (10), Gary Hallberg (9), and Curtis Strange (8). Brennan Michael joined the entire company in winning the Southwest title in its 40+ year history as it was the start of illustrious professional careers for many. Brenan (2022)

Sahith Theegala (2017, 2020)

Patrick Canlay (2011)

Paul Casey (1998)

Tiger Woods (1996)

Corey Pavin (1978, 1981)

