Patrick Mahomes ends Travis Kelce’s attempt to speak hilariously during Chiefs visit to White House





The Kansas City Chiefs were at the White House to honor their Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, and star tight end Travis Kelce had another hilarious moment in him when the spotlight was at its brightest. Kelce and MVP-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes presented President Biden with a personalized Chiefs jersey after the speeches, and Kelce decided it was his turn to speak at the podium. Apparently, it’s a moment he’s been looking forward to. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM “So I was expecting that,” Kelce said. But he wasn’t exactly able to finish that thought. Mahomes was quick to drag Kelce away from the microphones, and everyone on stage and in the crowd started laughing after the quarterback apologized for wanting to talk about his favorite target. MATRIARCH NORMA HUNT, WIDOW OF FOUNDER LAMAR HUNT, DEAD AT 85 Of course, Kelce is never afraid to say something into a microphone or a camera lens. His “You have to fight for your right to party!” line while celebrating the Chiefs’ AFC championship win three years ago before winning Super Bowl LIV has become a rallying cry for the rabid Midwest fan base. But Mahomes may have thought Kelce’s famous speeches wouldn’t be appropriate for the White House stage given he’s been known to drop a few swear words in the heat of the moment. Winning Super Bowls and participating in championship parades can do that to a person. Instead, President Biden and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid were the only speakers at the ceremony, with Biden being the first. He made sure to bring up his wife, First Lady Jill Biden’s loyalty to his Eagles because she’s a “Philadelphia girl.” “Luckily she’s overseas right now in the Middle East. She’s a rabid Eagles fan and the way the game ended, I might have a tough night,” Biden joked. CHIEFS’ PATRICK MAHOMES MAKES LONG HOME RUN AT CELEBRITY ROYALS’ SOFTBALL GAME Biden added that his wife doesn’t believe cornerback James Bradberry is acknowledging he was holding Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, which led to a game-changing penalty that perfectly set up Kansas City for a winning basket. The first lady didn’t think a detention penalty should have been called, and other Eagles fans will likely support her up there. “If the Kelce family can make it work with Travis and Jason, the first two brothers to play against each other in the Super Bowl, there’s hope for the rest of us.” The Chiefs were unable to visit the White House when they won Super LIV against the San Francisco 49ers due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP But they certainly made the most of it on Monday after their second Super Bowl victory in the last four seasons.

