Waves men’s golf advances to NCAA match play for third straight year





Pepperdine set a single-inning course record on May 28 with an 11-under 269 at Scottsdale's Greyhawk Golf Club A record-breaking round of golf at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., helped propel the Pepperdine Waves men's golf team to the NCAA Championships game-by-game for the third consecutive year. The Waves shot 11-under 269, which was the first time a team had posted a round under 270 at Grayhawk, in the third round of the NCAA Championships in stroke play on May 28. Additionally, the 11-under surpassed previous men's golf record waves for an 18-hole low at an NCAA championship by two strokes. The historic game put the Waves in second place in the four-round, 15-team event. The following day, Pepperdine closed the show in fourth place and advanced to match play. The team had a four-day total of 1,120 (281-287-269-283) and finished 13 strokes ahead of ninth place. The top eight qualified for Tuesday's match play, the quarter-finals of the Championships. Pepperdine took on Georgia Tech. The winner of that game faced the winner of the game North Carolina vs. Arizona State in the semifinals later in the day. Last season, the Waves were beaten by Arizona State in the semifinals. Pepperdine qualified for the title game and beat Oklahoma State for the NCAA crown in 2021. Graduate student Derek Hitchner led the Waves into the third round. He went 5-under 65, which was tied for second in Pepperdine's record books for lowest scoring at the NCAA championships. Sam Choi and Luke Gifford, both also graduate students, scored 3-under 67 this round. The following day, Choi shot 1 under to tie for seventh and become the seventh wave in program history to finish in the top 10 in stroke play at the NCAA Championships. His total of 279 in four rounds (70-72-67-70) included 12 birdies including two in the final round. Gifford and Hitchner are tied for 11th place. Giffords 280 (70-71-67-72) included 13 birdies including three in the final round. Hitchners 280 (73-73-65-69) included 20 birdies three in the final round. William Mouw, a senior, tied for 40th with a score of 286 (73-71-70-72). He birdied 10 total in the event, including three in the final round. Graduate student Roberto Nieves is tied for 52nd with a 288 (68-75-72-73). He had 10 birdies in total and a birdie in the fourth round.

