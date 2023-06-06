Connect with us

Fashion

Amazon Summer Dress Deals All 35% Off Or More

Dressed to impress! It’s always so much fun to shop for new summer dresses until it’s really time to check it out. Usually we find ourselves forced to go back and remove a few things or everything from our basket. The prices are just too high!

Finding deals is a full-time job, but luckily it’sOUR full-time job, so were going to make it easy for you! We’ve rounded up 15 great dress deals from Amazon below, with prices 35% or more off. Remember that prices may differ in certain sizes and colors. Let’s go shopping!

The Drop Women's Rosette Bell Sleeve Gauze Summer Mini Dress M
Drop

Benefits:

  • Available in four colors
  • 100% breathable cotton
  • Can tie bow string or wear loose

The inconvenients:

  • No pockets
  • Sleeve length might be inconvenient for some buyers

amazon-summer-dresses-on-sale-gap
GAP

Benefits:

  • Viscose fabric does not trap heat
  • Trendy square neckline
  • Comes in three colors

The inconvenients:

  • May need a strapless bra
  • No bright colors

Roxy Sunnier Shores Women's Maxi Casual Dress, Toasted Nut Bloom Boogie, Small US
Roxy

Benefits:

  • The cotton-viscose blend is ideal for warm weather
  • Gathered straps
  • Incredibly cute print

The inconvenients:

  • Handwash only
  • One color

London Times Women's V-Neck Ruffle Sleeve Dress, Soft Green/White, 6
London time

Benefits:

  • Machine washable
  • Comes in regular, plus and petite sizes
  • Invisible zipper

The inconvenients:

  • Not too many reviews yet
  • Some sizes are out of stock

DB MOON Women Casual Dresses V Neck Short Sleeve Empire Waist Knee Length Beach Dress with Pockets (Black, L)
DB MOON

Benefits:

  • Easy slip-on style
  • More than 30 colors
  • Available in sizes up to 4XL

The inconvenients:

  • Handwash only
  • Shoppers say the fabric is thin; may require slipping

The Drop Amelia Women's Square Neck Bodycon Midi Dress, Chocolate Fondant, M
Drop

Benefits:

  • Stretch
  • Can be dressed up or down
  • Available in 11 colors

The inconvenients:

  • Body-hugging fit may deter some buyers
  • Maybe not better for super humid days

KIRUNDO 2023 Women's Ruffle Sleeveless Summer Mini Dress Round Neck Floral Print Casual Mini Dress Flowy Flowing Short Dresses (Floral-Yellow, Large)
TO LIKE

Benefits:

  • Lightweight viscose fabric
  • Looks cute on its own or belted at the waist
  • 50 colors!

The inconvenients:

  • Handwash only
  • Button closure in the back may be difficult for some

GRECERELLE Women's Dresses, Casual Short Sleeve Summer Dress, V-Neck Party Dress (X-Large, Navy Blue)
GREECERELLE

Benefits:

  • Flattering wrap style without the effort of a wrap dress
  • Available in many colors and long sleeve variants
  • Very versatile

The inconvenients:

  • Some buyers wish the size could be adjusted
  • Some colors may be a little sheer

LILBETTER Flowy Beach Maxi Dress Short Sleeve Dress V-Neck Dress with Pockets (Flower Black Pink, XX-Large)
LILBET

Benefits:

  • Long dresses are in 2023
  • Flattering faux-envelope design
  • Available in sizes up to 3XL

The inconvenients:

  • The white tint is a bit sheer
  • No small sizes

Tommy Hilfiger Women's Short Sleeve Flare Scuba Crepe Guava
Tommy Hilfiger

Benefits:

  • Over 50% off a designer dress!
  • Pretty flutter sleeves
  • Ideal for outdoor weddings or date nights

The inconvenients:

  • Dry clean only
  • No Amazon reviews

DKNY Women's Hydrangea Essential Logo T-Shirt Dress, Size S
DKNY

Benefits:

  • 95% cotton, 5% elastane
  • Six color options
  • Easy slip-on design

The inconvenients:

  • Not many reviews
  • Limited stock

The Drop Mickey Women's One-Shoulder Cut-Out Rib-Knit Maxi Dress, Capers Olive, XL
Drop

Benefits:

  • Tencel fabric is nice and airy
  • Spandex added for stretch
  • Three color options

The inconvenients:

  • Needs a strapless bra (or no bra)
  • Simple silhouette; no shaping panels or seams

sale-summer-dresses-amazon-levis
Levi’s

Benefits:

  • Trendy fashionista find
  • Available in two colors
  • Available in XS-4XL

The inconvenients:

  • Polyester fabric
  • Very few reviews

BerryGo Women Halter Embroidery Eyelet Prom Maxi Dress Backless Elegant Long Cocktail Maxi Dress Light Blue M
BerryGo

Benefits:

  • 13 colors available plus other halterless variations
  • 100% Cotton
  • Smocked stretch chest

The inconvenients:

  • Some buyers return because it comes off in the chest
  • Handwash only

Anne Klein Women's Short Sleeve WRAP Dress with O-Ring, Coral Jumpsuit
Anne-Klein

Benefits:

  • Nice o-ring detail
  • Three colors
  • Can be styled for work or play

The inconvenients:

  • Dry clean only
  • No written reviews yet

