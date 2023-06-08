Conservatives attack Megan Fox’s kids for the way they dress





Megan Fox was photographed earlier this year strolling around Los Angeles with the three sons she shares with Brian Austin Green, and Twitter transphobes had a field day when the photos were shared online. While leaving a grocery store, Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6, were seen in various states of dress. All of them had long hair and while Noah opted for a more feminine pink outfit, his younger brothers wore band t-shirts, camouflage and gray clothes. A popular and controversial conservative Twitter account called @EndWokeness commented on the photos, Megan Fox has 3 sons who all dress like girls. I’m sure it’s just a coincidence. The tweet quickly brought the bigots out of the woodwork. In the replies, Twitter users expressed their opinions, saying things like my sons will be a man or responding with cringe-worthy memes. As Megan’s parenting skills were questioned, Twitter user @QueenofTheKrew defended her, saying: She talks about how they like to express themselves and how right now they like to wear dresses or clothes pink or girly. JFC. Just shut up. Megan Fox herself said that she allows her boys to experiment and play with fashion. Noah’s feminine style is simply an extension of her personal expression. In a interview with Charm UNITED KINGDOM in April 2022, Fox said that while she can’t control how others react to my kids, she can do her best to make them feel loved and accepted in their home. Noah started wearing dresses when he was about two years old, and I bought a bunch of books that sort of dealt with those things and covered a full spectrum of what it is,” Fox shared in the interview. “Some books are written by transgender children. Some of the books explain how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothes however you want. And that

has nothing to do with your sexuality. Noah has been bullied at school and online because of his unique sense of style, and with Twitter users speculating about his younger brothers’ gender identities, some as @punishedmother begged people to stop speculating: please don’t crossdress the kids. “Why do they care so much about what the children wear? » another person answered. We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet delivered to your inbox every day.

