Father’s Day: Men want to look young, not just for young girlfriends beauty doctor





MANILA, Philippines – Goodbye, DOM (dirty old man)! Men of all ages are now following women when it comes to beautification, a famous doctor has said. In an exclusive interview with Philstar.comDr. Mary Jane “MJ” Torres, founder of the Vietura Aesthetics and Wellness Clinic at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza, said that today men are only waiting in the lobby for their wives, their little ones friend or their daughter seek treatment. “Men have the same skin and aging issues (as women),” Dr. MJ said. “They want to feel young, not because they have a young girlfriend. But also for themselves. Sometimes they also feel so old because the woman keeps coming back (here)… ‘Napagiiwanan na ko’. She typically advises men to start with facials and wart removal, then eventually move on to non-surgical procedures like “anti-daddy bod” abdominal tightening. According to her, so far, men have a positive response to aesthetic treatments. “There’s only one problem,” said the doctor, “Sometimes women wouldn’t allow husbands to come here. Because they said: “Gusto ko ako lang ang maganda”. Women, however, would over time allow their better halves to try the treatments with them. “But eventually the husband was like, ‘Take me there cause I have a lot of wrinkles,'” Dr. MJ shared with a laugh. But aside from facials, Vietura goes all the way to the skin and prides itself on its weight management, detoxification processes, and vitamin infusions, which are available in three-month, six-month, and one-year programs. based on patient needs and availability. For golfers, she recommends skin needling as it allows their skin to recover and return to the sun after just a few days. For maintenance, she also suggests using Ultrablock Sunscreen, a titanium dioxide physical sunscreen she’s specially formulated for sun protection like wearing clothes. For those who want to take care of their fathers’ health, she prescribed holistic weight management that includes nutritional counseling, diet, L-Carnitine infusion to increase metabolism, and a workout plan like a program. heart-based workout that aims to get the person hit a certain heart rate to enable him or her to lose weight. “I want to feel good and look young”, “I just want to love myself” and “I want to feel empowered” are what Dr. MJ’s patients aged 18 to 89 tell him why they come back to She . “And I think that’s my mission – not just because I love what I do, but because I love empowering (people),” she said as Vietura recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. birthday last March. “I tell them, you don’t make yourself beautiful for another person. You make yourself beautiful for yourself because… when you have that self-love, you end up becoming self-reliant. RELATED: Beauty Enhancement 101: Doctors Give Do’s and Don’ts

