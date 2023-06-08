Angelina Jolie and Chlo seamlessly integrate sustainability into their fashion collaboration





The arrival of Atelier Jolie: a revolutionary approach to fashion American actress and humanitarian, Angelina Jolie, launched her fashion label, Atelier Jolie, in May with an unconventional strategy to disrupt industry norms. This brand sets a new course in fashion, spotlighting the tailors, pattern makers and artisans involved in the process, and using only vintage materials and dead animals. In a landscape where celebrities are increasingly developing their own beauty and fashion brands, Jolie stands out, changing the playbook to prioritize collaboration with artisans and existing brands. With few details revealed at the brand’s launch, its latest announcement sheds light on Atelier Jolie’s operational momentum going forward. Atelier Jolie & Chlo: an unprecedented collaboration The first of these collaborations sees Atelier Jolie team up with luxury brand Chlo to present a capsule collection of womenswear. The collection was co-designed by Jolie and Chlos outgoing creative director Gabriela Hearst, marking a monumental partnership that paves the way for what future alliances will look like under the Jolies fashion brand. It’s worth noting that the collection draws heavily on Chlos’ network of international manufacturers, incorporating a higher percentage of low-impact materials than any of the house’s previous collections, according to an official statement. Essentially, this collaboration is more than a fashion statement, it’s a testament to ethical production and sustainable consumption. A focus on sustainability and fair trade The Chlo x Atelier Jolie capsule collection is mainly composed of evening wear with flowing silhouettes inspired by Jolie’s wardrobe. These pieces not only showcase the exquisite craftsmanship of the artisans of a fair trade company, but also shine a light on women-led social enterprises. In keeping with Atelier Jolie’s sustainable philosophy, several looks are created from unused, low-impact materials. This approach aligns perfectly with Chlo’s B Corp status, achieved in October 2021, which means a comprehensive assessment of the company’s impacts on its workers, customers, community and environment. Investing in artisans: a business model with a conscience The decision to work with Chlo wasn’t just about the company’s established reputation. Jolie was particularly drawn to her B Corp certification, saying, “It was important for me to work with Chlo, one of the first luxury brands to be a B Corp.” Jolie’s revenue from the collaboration will be invested in creating apprenticeships for tailors and artisans at Atelier Jolie, underscoring her commitment to the industry’s workforce and sustainable fashion. The unveiling of a unique collection Unveiled in October, alongside Chlo’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection, the Atelier Jolie x Chlo capsule collection promises to redefine sustainable luxury fashion. “It has been a privilege to design with Gabriela Hearst, and I hope all women will feel comfortable and beautiful in this capsule collection,” added Jolie. Hearst echoes that sentiment, expressing her belief in Jolie’s vision for Atelier Jolie as a tool to “elevate others through the beauty of crafting clothes and her deep respect for the environment.” This collaborative collection, a pioneer in sustainable fashion, is an innovative example of how the fashion industry can evolve to better serve our planet and its people.

Joanne Stern New York fashion editor blogging about all things luxury. Student at New York University, future Fashionista.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pursuitist.com/angelina-jolie-and-chloe-seamlessly-weave-sustainability-into-fashion-collaboration/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

