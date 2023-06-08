Grace Wales Bonner wins the BFC/GQ Designer Fashion Fund





London designer Grace Wales Bonner has won the British Fashion Council/GQ Designer Fashion Fund this year, the BFC announced on Wednesday. The founder of luxury menswear brand Wales Bonner will receive a cash prize of 100,000 ($124,600), plus access to a 12-month business mentorship program and pro bono legal services . Wales Bonners designs, graduates of Central Saint Martins, have won accolades for their blend of sportswear and sharp fit, fused with the designers’ British and Jamaican heritage. [Wales Bonner] is rethinking the very notion of what a luxury fashion house is and who luxury is for, Adam Baidawi, deputy global editorial director at GQ, said in a statement. She is the total embodiment of modern creativity: ambitious, collaborative and global. The designers’ work has been recognized by Maria Grazia Chiuri, who called on Wales Bonner to redesign Dior’s New Look in 2020, and Adidas, who have collaborated with the designer on numerous occasions. Previously, Wales Bonner received the LVMH Young Designer Prize in 2016 and the CFDA International Mens Designer of the Year in 2021. Luxury knitwear label AGR, London-based ready-to-wear label Bianca Saunders, high jewelery brand Bleue Burnham and athleisure-leaning streetwear brand Paria Farzaneh have been shortlisted for the award and will also have the opportunity to participate in the BFC mentorship program. The BFC/GQ Fashion Fund judging panel included BFC CEO Caroline Rush, Matches Fashion menswear buying manager Damien Paul, TV personality and designer Tan France and GQ editor Murray Clark. The BFC/GQ Fashion Fund was founded in 2013 to celebrate and mentor designers and their businesses. The contest has become a pipeline in the fashion industry for young creatives. Previous winners are Craig Green, Ahluwalia and Nicholas Daley. Learn more: Nicholas Daley wins the BFC/GQ Designer Fashion Fund 2022 The London-based menswear designer has received 150,000 ($188,000) to invest in the business development of his eponymous brand.

