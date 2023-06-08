MLB roundup: Reds beat Dodgers again in exciting fashion

June 8 – Will Benson smashed his first career home run in the bottom of the ninth, handing the Cincinnati Reds another stunning victory over the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers, 8-6 on Wednesday night.

After TJ Hopkins walked the first in a tie, Benson sent a 2-2 cutter from Evan Phillips 420 feet deep into the right field bleachers. The long ball capped Benson’s 48th major league game in two seasons. Cincinnati outscored Los Angeles 9-8 in Game 1 of the series on Tuesday scoring three runs late in the ninth.

Alexis Diaz (2-1) pitched a perfect ninth start for the win. Phillips (1-2) faced two batters and struck out none as the Dodgers lost their fourth in a row. Mookie Betts threw his 42nd career homer, his 16th long ball of the season, to open the game.

Rookie sensation Elly De La Cruz delighted the home crowd again with a tape homer and a triple as the Reds won their third straight. The 458-foot blast was the fifth-longest by a major league hitter for his first home run in the Statcast era, dating back to 2015.

Spokes 2, Twins 1

Randy Arozarena hit a home run in the top of the ninth inning to give Tampa Bay a win over Minnesota in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Arozarena connected on a 0-1 splitter from Twins reliever Jhoan Duran (1-2), sending him over the fence into right field for his 12th homer of the season. Isaac Paredes also homered for Tampa Bay, which earned its fifth straight win and improved to a 28-6 record at home.

Minnesota only had three hits in the contest, all in singles. The Twins spoiled a strong start by Pablo Lopez, who allowed just one run on five hits in seven innings. He walked one and struck out six in his 92 pitch outing.

Cardinals 1, Rangers 0

Alec Burleson broke a scoreless game with an eighth-inning home run, which proved to be the only run scored as St. Louis defeated Texas in Arlington, Texas.

Burleson’s deep ball spoiled a terrific start by Rangers starter Jon Gray (6-2), who went the distance, allowing one run on four hits with a season-high 12 strikeouts in nine innings.

St. Louis starter Jack Flaherty pitched six shutout innings, scattering three hits and five walks with eight strikeouts. The visitor enclosure also delivered. Jordan Hicks (1-3) picked up the win, Giovanny Gallegos threw a perfect eighth and Ryan Helsley earned his seventh save with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Athletics 9, Pirates 5

Ryan Noda homered and visiting Oakland scored seven runs in the first inning to beat Pittsburgh in the rubber game of a three-game series.

Jace Peterson added a two-run brace, Brent Rooker had two RBIs and Jonah Bride and JJ Bleday each hit an RBI single for the A’s, who won straight games for the third time this season. Oakland starter Hogan Harris (1-0), making his first major league start, allowed three runs in five innings.

Rodolfo Castro homered and scored a two-run brace for the Pirates. Pittsburgh starter Roansy Contreras (3-5) was rocked for seven runs, six hits and two walks while recording just one strikeout, one strikeout.

Padres 10, Sailors 3

Juan Soto had the first five-hit game of his career and drove in four runs and Gary Sanchez hit a three-run homer as San Diego picked up a win over visiting Seattle to split a two-game interleague series .

Soto went 5 for 5 with four singles and a double. Sanchez scored the Padres’ first run in the second before extending the lead to 4-0 an inning later with his fourth homer in the last eight games. Padres right-hander Michael Wacha allowed two hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in six scoreless innings to improve to 6-2.

Meanwhile, Seattle right-hander George Kirby (5-5), who entered the game with a 3.04 ERA, allowed five runs on a career-high 11 hits in just 3 2/3 innings. . He did not issue a walk and had three strikeouts.

Marlins 6, Royals 1

Jesus Sanchez homered 445 feet and made four runs to lead host Miami past Kansas City for its sixth straight win.

Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez, who leads the Majors with a .403 batting average, went 2 for 4. He has five consecutive multi-hit games. Edward Cabrera (5-4) picked up the win despite leaving after five innings with a blister. He awarded a point.

Royals starter Jordan Lyles (0-10) allowed five runs and six hits over seven innings.

Diamondbacks 6, Nationals 2

Corbin Carroll had four hits, including a two-run homer, and Zach Davies pitched the seventh inning as Arizona beat host Washington.

Emmanuel Rivera added three hits and two RBIs for the Diamondbacks, who have won eight of their last 10 games. Ketel Marte had three hits and Carroll scored three runs. Davies (1-1) went 6 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on five hits. He struck out eight and walked one.

Joey Meneses and Dominic Smith each had two hits for Washington, which has dropped four in a row. Patrick Corbin (4-6) went six innings while allowing three runs on 11 hits. He walked one and pulled out four.

Blue Jays 3, Astros 2

Chris Bassitt pitched eight good innings, pinch hitter Alejandro Kirk hit a tie-breaking RBI single in the seventh, and Toronto beat visiting Houston.

Bo Bichette and Brandon Belt hit solo home runs for the Blue Jays, who have won back-to-back victories. Bassitt (7-4), who was coming off back-to-back tough games, allowed two runs and four hits. The right-hander struck out five and did not walk.

Yordan Alvarez hit a two-run homer for the Astros. Houston right-hander Ronel Blanco allowed two runs, three hits and four walks in six innings. He struck out five in his second career start.

Goalies 5, Red Sox 2

Amed Rosario had three hits, scored twice and threw a run as he returned to the starting lineup as Cleveland tied its three-game streak against Boston.

Josh Naylor went 3-for-4 with an RBI and Josh Bell drove in two runs for Cleveland, which beat the Red Sox 10-5 and bounced back from a 5-4 loss in Game 1 of the series. Tanner Bibee (2-1) allowed two runs (one earned) in five innings for the win.

Boston, which went 1 of 14 with runners in the scoring position, quickly took the lead on Rafael Devers’ single with one out in the first inning. Kutter Crawford (1-3) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits with three strikeouts over three innings.

Braves 7, Mets 5

Michael Harris II slammed a game-breaking two-run homer to center field in the eighth inning, leading Atlanta to a victory over visiting New York.

Harris, last year’s National League rookie of the year, came out of a slump to go 3-for-4 with a brace and three RBIs. The winning pitcher was Nick Anderson (4-0), who pitched a scoreless eighth. AJ Minter made his eighth save with a perfect ninth.

Brooks Raley (1-1), who gave Marcell Ozuna a brace in front of the Harris Homer, was blamed for the loss. The Mets roster took a hit in the first inning when major league home run leader Pete Alonso was forced out of the game after being hit in the left wrist by a Charlie Morton pitch. X-rays came back negative.

Brewers 10, Orioles 2

Joey Wiemer went 4-for-4, homered twice and drove in five and Corbin Burnes pitched eight scoreless innings to propel Milwaukee to a rout of visiting Baltimore.

Willy Adames also homered for the Brewers. Burnes (5-4) allowed just two hits and no walks while striking out a season-high nine.

Orioles starter Dean Kremer (6-3) allowed nine hits and six runs in five innings. Baltimore ended the Brewers’ shutout offer with two runs in the ninth.

Giants 5, Rockies 4

Austin Slater and LaMonte Wade Jr. had two hits apiece, and San Francisco came back 4-0 to beat Colorado in Denver.

Taylor Rogers (2-2) pitched a relief inning and Camilo Doval got his 15th save for the Giants, who have won 10 straight against Colorado. San Francisco starter Logan Webb Webb allowed four runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked two and pulled out three.

Nolan Jones homered among his two hits and Ezequiel Tovar also had two hits for the Rockies. Colorado starter Connor Seabold allowed two runs on two hits, walked two and struck out four in more than six innings.

Angels 6, Cubs 2

Mickey Moniak’s two-out, three-run brace in the sixth inning opened up a tight game and helped Los Angeles earn a win over Chicago in Anaheim, Calif.

The Angels had eight hits in all, including homers from Luis Rengifo and Mike Trout. Los Angeles starter Jaime Barria, who has spent most of the season in the bullpen, allowed two runs on three hits and one walk in five innings. Angels relievers Ben Joyce, Aaron Loup and Sam Bachman combined to finish with four scoreless innings and no hitters.

Cubs starter Jameson Taillon (1-4) allowed four runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings with four walks and five strikeouts.

–Field-Level Media

