Keke Palmer and Draya Michele stun in same Alex Perry dress





Keke Palmer and Draya Michele looked fabulous in the Alex Perry gathered mini dress, and now we want one in our closets! Every once in a while, celebrities pair up in fashion, and this time Keke Palmer and Draya Michele gave us a stylish double whammy that we love! The queens stepped out in an $1,800 multi-colored Alex Perry ruched dress (now on sale — yes, we checked), and both stars flexed in the attire. The strapless dress features a sweetheart neckline and opera length gloves. Palmer gave us Jessica Rabbit vibes in her dress as she wore her hair in a similar style to the cartoon character and served the body like Jessica Rabbit is famous for. THEBig bossThe star never looked so glamorous as she teamed the dress with diamond hoop earrings, Miu Miu heels, Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses and a Kate Spade NY mini bag. Palmer posted the sexy look to her Instagram with the caption, "I'm here for all I'm due.#New eraHave you watched the movie Big Boss and listened to the album? Don't be late nah. Her followers loved her look and lit up her comments section with all the praise. Draya Michelle sported her Alex Perry outfit at a Grammy event in February. The fashion designer styled her dress with transparent sandals and a white feathered handbag. She wore her hair in a messy bun and framed her gorgeous face with tendrils. Of course, her curves added pizzazz to the dress, filling it out in all the right places.

Keke Palmer and Draya Michele both stun in Alex Perry ruched mini dress

was originally published on

hellobeautiful.com



