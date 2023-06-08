Why Fashion Can’t Ignore Extended Reality

Apple’s Monday announcement of its new augmented reality headset, the Vision Pro, wasn’t just about introducing a fun new product it thinks consumers will buy.

It is a bet on the future of computers.

According to Managing Director Tim Cook, the Vision Pro is the next step in a long evolution that began with the advent of personal computers in the 1970s. Another leap forward came in the 2000s with the the rise of smartphones, which have put billions of laptops in the hands of people around the world. The final step in this process, at least according to Cooks, is spatial computing, where digital elements are overlaid on a user’s physical world.

The same way Mac introduced us to personal computing and iPhone introduced us to mobile computing, Apple Vision Pro will introduce us to spatial computing, Cook said.

Apple is not alone in believing that the future of computing will combine digital and physical. Companies such as Microsoft, Google, Magic Leap, Snap and others have all created devices that indicate at least some belief in this vision. Meta went ahead and changed its name; his confidence was so great.

Whatever fashion companies think, the idea that computers will soon merge the physical and the digital isn’t going away, even if we don’t end up calling it the metaverse. Apple is now working to build a content ecosystem for that future, and fashion may find itself drawn in.

One of the attractions of Apple has always been the applications available for its devices. In the early years of the iPhone, an app became a catchphrase for Apple as the company struggled to convince consumers that its device offered enough uses to justify the price tag. With the Vision Pro, the company hints at a similar strategy. Much of his presentation focused on how he brings Disney content, lots of games, and business tools into his building’s AR platform. It also aims to attract app developers to create their own content.

Fashion companies can find it hard to resist. Many have smartphone apps for e-commerce and enhanced storytelling (often customers who download their apps tend to spend more and come back more frequently). It’s not hard to imagine different brand experiences like immersive e-commerce stores or realistic product storefronts that brands and retailers could design.

While fashion hasn’t rushed to create similar experiences for other AR products, it might be more tempted in Apple’s case, given the company’s reputation for design and credibility in fashion material. Meta may have teamed up with Ray-Ban on smart glasses, but Apple’s best-known fashion partner is luxury powerhouse Herms. As a brand, Apple certainly has the prestige, and so far at least its AR experience seems more polished than the rest.

Nilay Patel, editor of The Verge, was able to test the Vision Pro at the Apples event and called him the best headset demo ever, adding that Apple’s ability to do mixed reality is truly impressive. Joanna Stern, a technology columnist at the Wall Street Journal, said it was by far the best virtual or augmented reality headset. in an interview with CNBC.

On the other hand, the two pointed out that Apple can call it a space computer all it wants, but the device still works and looks a lot like a VR headset. Patel pointed out that, as impressive as the Vision Pro is, it doesn’t answer the question of what problem it solves better than a 2D display.

That’s the question Apple will have to answer for consumers, and fashion companies may naturally choose to wait and see how they respond before jumping onto its AR platform. Currently, analysts predict it will be years before widespread adoption of the Vision Pro. Estimates of the number of units Apple could ship in its first year range from 200,000 to over a million units, according to Reuterswhich is still less than the 1.4 million iPhones shipped in this product’s inaugural year, largely due to the Vision Pros’ high price tag of $3,499.

Apple, meanwhile, seems determined to do what it can to attract app developers, who have good reason to oblige. Apple announced last week that its App Store ecosystem facilitated $1.1 trillion in developer billings and sales in 2022 and attracted more than 650 million average weekly visitors worldwide. While the Vision Pro’s audience will be much smaller at first, a number of developers will likely still want to scramble to try and capitalize early.

As the company strives to expand its content, it and others look set to continue developing augmented reality products for years to come. Meta continues to invest billions in the development of its own headsets; its Reality Labs division lost $13.7 billion last year, suggesting the scale of his spending. It is would have planned launch smart glasses in 2025 and full AR glasses by 2027. Microsoft said so didn’t give up the HoloLens, despite last year’s rumors it would kill the device. At the same time, start-ups like Humane keep trying to release their own products.

These may or may not become the dominant way people go online. But they don’t go away. Fashion can just as well think about how to take advantage of it.