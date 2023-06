Shere Whitfield wears a long dress with plunging cutouts: video

In May, Shere Whitfield recalled her famous quip, “Who’s gonna check me out, boo?” for one of the fiercest Instagram posts we’ve seenThe Real Housewives of Atlantacast member. In the sexy music video, Shere wore a tight, plunging black jumpsuit that featured sheer lace panels on each leg. Designer She by Shere accessorized the style with black and gold high heels and tousled blonde curls. How to watch Show The Real Housewives of Atlanta Bravo Sundays at 8/7c and the next day Peacock. catch up Bravo app. For her latest Instagram flex, Shere showed off some amazing style again, this time wearing a flowy long dress ready for the summer that had usfishingwith envy. Shere Whitfield’s long peach-colored dress In a June 5 Instagram video, Shere pulled out all the stops for an incredible reveal, impersonating the song Latto ft. Cardi B, “Put It On Da Floor Again” performed in the background. As the track played, with Latto rapping the lyrics, “Rip me out the plastic, I was actin’ brand new,” Shere stood behind a piece of plastic that two people tore up, leaving Atlanta’s mother strutting around with a serious attitude. “[Latto] got me out here acting brand new,” Shere cheekily captioned the video, in which she rocked a long-sleeved peach-colored maxi dress covered in a playful print. The sexy, summer-ready sheath featured a puffy silhouette and sleeves like a plunging V-neck and side cutouts that showed off her midriff. Shere also rocked the high-profile glam by a makeup artist [Nu Look by Lex] and absolutely stunning long blonde curls thanks to Walter George Fleming. What’s going on with She by Shere? When Shere doesn’t stop us in our scrolls with her impeccable style, she stays on top of her business endeavors. In episode 2 of season 15 ofRHOAShere gave viewers an update on her eponymous clothing brand and explained why theShe by She websitecrashed on launch day. I was on cloud 1,010 after launching my fashion show, I had so much love, so much support for She by Shere that the website crashed, she explained. She then noted that she felt like because of the accident, she may have run out of “a lot of money.” In the demeanor of a real boss, however, Shere didn’t let the negativity get him down, focusing on the future of his business. “We just have to keep the momentum going,” she joked. “To the moon, baby!”

