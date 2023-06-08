22Ahead relaunches the menswear brand





Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 22Ahead, a menswear brand based in the United Arab Emirates, today announces the relaunch of its menswear brand with a renewed commitment to producing 100% sustainable and eco-friendly products. With a strong focus on environmental responsibility, the brand sets new standards for ethical fashion practices and inspires consumers to make conscious choices. Saad Tariq, Founder and CEO of 22Ahead, said: Originally established in October 2022 as a premium online fashion brand, we have undergone a remarkable transformation in response to market trends and the urgent need for change. positive in our society and the environment. Embracing the vision set by UAE leaders for 2023 as the year of sustainability, we have embraced a full shift towards sustainable practices and are incredibly proud of our new approach to the market. At the heart of the 22Ahead philosophy is the use of 100% organic fabrics. Every garment in their collection is crafted from high-quality organic materials, ensuring both style and durability. These fabrics carry important certifications such as the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), OEKO-TEX and the Global Recycled Standard (GRS). But sustainability doesn’t stop at fabrics. 22Ahead takes a holistic approach using 100% recycled and recyclable packaging materials. By minimizing waste and promoting a circular economy, the brand is actively reducing its environmental footprint. As part of its commitment to environmental conservation, 22Ahead has partnered with organizations like One Tree Planted. For each item sold, the brand is committed to planting a tree in the areas of the world most affected by deforestation and ecologically vulnerable. With every purchase, customers can be confident that their fashion choices align with a greener future. In addition, the brand donates 10 AED to eco-responsible organizations or charities, with each sale. To promote circularity and reduce waste, 22Ahead offers a unique clothing return program. Customers have the option to return the clothes after 6 months, receiving in return a voucher of AED 50 on the website. The returned garments are then donated to those in need in the UAE or beyond, ensuring that the garments are reused and benefit others. Education is a crucial part of 22Ahead’s mission. Through weekly tutorials and blog posts on their social media pages and websites, the brand empowers consumers with knowledge about green best practices. By sharing valuable information and advice on sustainable fashion choices, 22Ahead empowers individuals to make informed decisions that align with their values. Transparency and accountability are core values ​​for 22Ahead. The brand provides an annual impact report that highlights its environmental initiatives and showcases customers’ collective efforts to make a positive difference. By sharing this report, 22Ahead ensures customers can see the tangible results of their support and encourages other fashion brands to embrace transparency. Beyond their products, 22Ahead actively engages in community activities focused on improving society and the environment. By organizing events and collaborating with environmental organizations, the brand raises awareness and drives meaningful change. Through these efforts, 22Ahead aims to inspire individuals to participate in creating a more sustainable future. With its relaunch as a sustainable and eco-friendly fashion brand, 22Ahead invites fashion enthusiasts to make buying decisions that positively impact the planet. By choosing 22Ahead, consumers can align their values ​​with their style, contributing to a more sustainable future. It’s time to redefine fashion and embrace a brighter future with 22Ahead. For more information, visit www.22ahead.com. About 22Ahead: 22Ahead is a men’s fashion brand based in the United Arab Emirates, dedicated to providing high-end fashion with a focus on sustainability and respect for the environment. The brand offers a range of men’s fashion that combines elegance, modernity and impeccable know-how. With a commitment to organic fabrics, recycled packaging, community involvement and transparent practices, 22Ahead aims to inspire consumers to make conscious fashion choices. Media contact:

Alexandra Williams

[email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zawya.com/en/press-release/companies-news/22ahead-relaunches-mens-fashion-label-wypz0y8r The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

