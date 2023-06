Forsyth County student to pursue career in fashion design

This post was written by a member of the community. The opinions expressed here are those of the author. Audrey Matey, 2023 graduate of Pinecrest Academy, wants to be a fashion designer since elementary school. His passion was nurtured during high school through his AP Art classes at Pinecrest Academy. A particular interest in Audreys’ design is historical fashion, which matches her own vintage style. In Apart this year, his sustained investigation is modernizing historical fashion. Sustained Investigation is the concept of producing a series of sequential visual forms to further explore a particular visual concern. It’s literally the art of combining your materials and processes into a common theme. Audrey began working on her sustained investigation last summer. She created five pieces of clothing based on different historical eras – Romantic, Regency, Edwardian, Victorian, etc. and began to investigate 1920s fashion. She devoted at least one page per era in her sketchbook as she researched historical fashion. Audrey creates her own designs on her own dress form rather than purchasing pre-made designs, allowing her the creativity to create her own unique designs. She even made this year’s prom dress, which was on display at Pinecrest’s Spring Art Show and was part of her AP Wallet. Catwalk fashion was the main source of inspiration for Audreys Modernizing Historical Fashion project. In fact, she aspires to be into runway fashion design, which features high-end clothes typically seen on the runways and worn by celebrities. “We are very proud of Audrey! She is a great example of how the gifts of God can be shared in many different ways,” commented Amy Bowman, Principal of Pinecrest Academy Secondary School. “Our teachers have a knack for helping students discover their talents and then helping them grow and flourish. Ms. Grimaldi, our AP Art teacher, has been so supportive of Audrey and her passion.” To align with this passion and her future career goal, Audrey is excited to attend SCAD in Savannah in the fall, majoring in fashion. Patch Mayors are trusted local users who help moderate the Patch platform by promoting good local stories and reporting unwanted content. To learn more, Click here. Forsyth County student to pursue career in fashion design Response rules: Be respectful. It is a space for friendly local exchanges. No racist, discriminatory, vulgar or threatening language will be tolerated.

