Gina Rodriguez shows off her amazing figure in a plunging blue maxi dress at Variety TV FYC Fest

Gina Rodriguez looked stunning at Variety TV FYC Fest in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old actress showed off her curves in a plunging sky blue patterned maxi dress as she posed on the red carpet at the event ahead of the Emmy nominees announcement.

The Jane The Virgin alum, who welcomed her first child with hubby Joe LoCicero in March, paired the flowy, boho-chic dress with a camel suede blazer.

For accessories, the Golden Globe winner wore her gold wedding band and a pair of dainty hoop earrings with delicate dangling gemstones.

The Not Dead Yet star looked stylish as she swept her raven black tresses in silky waves to one side.

Dazzling: Gina Rodriguez looked stunning at Variety TV FYC Fest in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The 38-year-old actress showed off her curves in a plunging sky blue patterned maxi dress as she posed on the red carpet at the Emmys Nominee Announcements event

For makeup, Rodriguez rocked minimal glamor to showcase her radiant, natural beauty.

She looked lovely in a warm brown smoky eyeshadow with dark eyeliner and full, fluttery lashes.

She finished the look with a subtle touch of peach blush and a glossy pink lip.

Earlier this year she welcomed her first son, Charlie Ray, now three months old with her husband of four years.

The Chicago native has also posed on the red carpet with Kerry Washington (UnPrisoned), Janelle James (Abbott Elementary) and Elle Fanning (The Great).

At the event, she spoke at the Disney Women of Comedy panel with the aforementioned lead actresses.

According VarietyRodriguez was asked how she trusted her comedy at one point and answered honestly that she struggled with it.

“I don’t know,” she replied. “I just became a mother, so trusting me is very difficult.”

Effortlessly stylish: The Jane The Virgin alum who welcomed her first child with hubby Joe LoCicero in March paired the flowy, boho-chic dress with a camel suede blazer

Radiant: The Not Dead Yet star looked stylish as she swept her raven black tresses in silky waves to one side. For makeup, Rodriguez rocked minimal glamor to showcase her radiant, natural beauty.

Delicate jewelry: For accessories, the Golden Globe winner wore her gold wedding band and a pair of delicate hoop earrings with delicate dangling gemstones

Women in Comedy: The Chicago native also posed on the red carpet with Kerry Washington (UnPrisoned), Janelle James (Abbott Elementary) and Elle Fanning (The Great)

Leading Ladies: At the event, she spoke at the Disney Women of Comedy panel with the aforementioned lead actresses

Opening: According to Variety, Rodriguez was asked how she trusted her comedy at one point and answered honestly that she struggled to do so. The new mum who was pregnant for the majority of the ABC sitcom’s filming also joked: ‘I thought it was a For Your Consideration for my baby for best performance in utero’

The new mom who was pregnant for the majority of the ABC sitcom’s filming also joked, “I thought it was a For Your Consideration for my baby for best in utero performance.”

“It was really exciting to be able to see someone who strives and fails and learns from our failures,” she also said of her character’s role, Nell Serrano, a 37-year-old woman whose life is, by its own definition, a complete disaster. “Because that’s all I do.

She added: “I only learn from my failures.”