Gina Rodriguez shows off her amazing figure in a plunging blue maxi dress at Variety TV FYC Fest

Fashion
Gina Rodriguez dazzles in a plunging blue maxi dress at Variety TV FYC Fest… after welcoming her first child three months earlier
Gina Rodriguez looked stunning at Variety TV FYC Fest in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
The 38-year-old actress showed off her curves in a plunging sky blue patterned maxi dress as she posed on the red carpet at the event ahead of the Emmy nominees announcement.
The Jane The Virgin alum, who welcomed her first child with hubby Joe LoCicero in March, paired the flowy, boho-chic dress with a camel suede blazer.
For accessories, the Golden Globe winner wore her gold wedding band and a pair of dainty hoop earrings with delicate dangling gemstones.
The Not Dead Yet star looked stylish as she swept her raven black tresses in silky waves to one side.
For makeup, Rodriguez rocked minimal glamor to showcase her radiant, natural beauty.
She looked lovely in a warm brown smoky eyeshadow with dark eyeliner and full, fluttery lashes.
She finished the look with a subtle touch of peach blush and a glossy pink lip.
Earlier this year she welcomed her first son, Charlie Ray, now three months old with her husband of four years.
The Chicago native has also posed on the red carpet with Kerry Washington (UnPrisoned), Janelle James (Abbott Elementary) and Elle Fanning (The Great).
At the event, she spoke at the Disney Women of Comedy panel with the aforementioned lead actresses.
According VarietyRodriguez was asked how she trusted her comedy at one point and answered honestly that she struggled with it.
“I don’t know,” she replied. “I just became a mother, so trusting me is very difficult.”
The new mom who was pregnant for the majority of the ABC sitcom’s filming also joked, “I thought it was a For Your Consideration for my baby for best in utero performance.”
“It was really exciting to be able to see someone who strives and fails and learns from our failures,” she also said of her character’s role, Nell Serrano, a 37-year-old woman whose life is, by its own definition, a complete disaster. “Because that’s all I do.
She added: “I only learn from my failures.”
