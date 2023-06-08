Puma will open at Gloucester Quays

Sportswear brand Puma is preparing to open a new 2,184 square foot factory outlet at Gloucester Quays.

The store will showcase the brand’s range of activewear, including its classic ranges of women’s, men’s and children’s clothing.

Collections dedicated to sports such as running, football and motorsport will also be offered, as well as its wide range of branded shoes.

Colette Hilton, Head of Retail and E-Com UKI at PUMA, said: Gloucester Quays has a reputation as a hub for big names in the South West, so it was a natural home for the next store. Puma plant.

“We are delighted to open the doors to our new location in June and introduce our range of high quality sports and leisure footwear, apparel and accessories.

Paul Carter, Asset ManagementPeel L&Padded: Gloucester Quays consistently demonstrates the quality of its product range, as evidenced by the signing of global sports and clothing brands such as Puma.

“We are committed to providing visitors with a wide range of dynamic new retail options and high-quality specialty brands that diversify the outlet offering. The PUMA signing is a continuation of our efforts to keeping Gloucester Quays fresh and exciting.

News of Puma’s signing follows a series of Gloucester Quays retailer announcements this year, such as the signing of FOLLOWING and the opening Timberland.

Puma will also join Gloucester Quays’ existing range of premium and lifestyle-focused sportswear brands, including Adidas, Skechers And The north face.