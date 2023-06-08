Chronicling Sex and the City’s iconic fashion moments as it turns 25



Over the years, there’s been a plethora of American shows that have left a lasting impression with the eclectic wardrobe choices seen across the series. Before Gossip Girl, there was the bright era of Sex and the City which aired between 1998 and 2004 and was full of eye-catching fashion statements from the 90s and early 2000s.

The show’s main cast with Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) going through their chaotic lives in the Big Apple etched their characters into the Everyone’s mind has cataloged their unique styles ranging from couture essentials, vintage and thrift stores. While the celebration of female friendships was the chef’s kiss the show’s vibe demanded, one simply can’t get away from the glamor and vogue diffusion served up by the lead actors who were in tandem with their sketches of characters on screen.

As Sex and the City wraps up 25 glorious years, here’s decoding the key elements of each of their styles and why they continue to remain an inspiration to many.

Carrie Bradshaw



When her character was introduced, one could only be puzzled as to how she could afford over 100 pairs of designer heels and the endless spread in her crowded closet. Working as a columnist for a fictional newspaper called The New York Star and being able to afford the luxurious wardrobe she made is bizarre indeed, but that hasn’t stopped her from becoming fashionable for generations to come. . Who could have styled lingerie for an outdoor look but Carrie’s character?



Whether it was metallic woven belts, mixed print ensembles, casually wearing a graphic tee over an 80s prom dress, Carrie knew that fashion and confidence were indeed key to that she wears it with ease. The opening sequence of the series is etched in everyone’s mind as Carrie struts the streets of New York in her white tiered tutu paired with a pale pink top. She became the poster for the newspaper dress, quite in keeping with her work on the show.

She sported many monochromatic pieces ranging from a classic LBD to the white strappy dress which is also loosely referred to as her revenge dress which recalls her turbulent love life with Big, the love of her life on the show. Accessories like a bandana and black gloves were considered her frequent picks. Her memorable fur coat with a red pocket square is still as fresh a memory as yesterday.

Lots of florals, tulle, drop waist skirts, high silhouettes and lace were seen in the glamorous choices Carrie made. Much like the revenge dress, Carrie’s nude dress grabbed headlines like no other. At a time like that, this iconic slip dress was a direct representation of all-new liberated women coming to the fore, oozing confidence unfettered.

One of Carrie’s many fashion talents included her ability to style deconstructed outfits with elements that set them apart. The episode where she slips into her B-screen partner’s oversized crisp shirt and elevates the look with a gigantic Gucci belt was just an effortless gesture that is indeed commendable.

Samantha Jones



Her bold and fiery personality brought her fans to tears over her absence during the Sex and the City reboot. In her defense, her evil attitude was probably the most alluring aspect of a woman in the ’90s that made her character such a beloved person. She didn’t believe in beating around the bush, and her boldly styled dossier did justice to her on-screen persona.

Bright splashes of color in flattering silhouettes like bodycon dresses, exaggerated shoulder pads and bold prints were just what you’d find in her power-dressing days. Everything she wore reflected the feminine and sexual energy she possessed and didn’t let anyone tell her otherwise just because she was a woman. Her stunning red spaghetti dress accessorized with a leopard print handbag is one of her most iconic statements on the show.

The beauty of Samantha Jones is her easy transition from chic to corporate. One can’t get over her obsession with tight, cropped dresses, color-block moments, halterneck ensembles, embellished pieces and jackets.

The color palette was turning heads with pop-up shades like sunny yellow, hot pink, dreamy blues, bright reds and tangy orange – just to name a few. Large belts and big statement jewelry further added to her bold and gorgeous attitude.

She could show up in a sleek white trench coat for an office setup, then turn up the heat in the shiniest ensemble for a party night to walk in wearing chic cargo pants paired with a spaghetti crop top for a look. of day, it’s just Samantha Jones for you!

Miranda Hobbes



You know how they say fashion is a cyclical process, today when looking at the styles of Miranda Hobbes, one can only identify how most of these trends have resurfaced. With Carrie and Samantha taking over most of the limelight, Miranda, while not overtly stylish, still gave us some looks to cling to. Her closet featured hoodies, overalls, plenty of puffer jackets, and most importantly, the corporate suits she played the lawyer for.





Printed dresses and tailored blazers made more sense to her as they instilled an understanding of pragmatism when it came to dressing a lawyer for work. Her character unknowingly started a rampant trend of chic formal wear from pencil skirts, crisp shirts with contrasting ties, suits and tuxedos. For her casual looks, she added a pop of color like the canary yellow pantsuit layered over a mustard colored top that made her stand out.

Turtlenecks, pinstripe vests, sportswear – do these terms ring a bell in the recent time landscape?

But Miranda could up the glam quotient when situations called for it, one of her fan favorite looks from the show is the velvet suit she wore to her wedding to Steve.





Her easy-to-wear midi dresses for brunches and outings with her girl gang were all on point for someone who wasn’t into fashion but never disappointed.

Charlotte York



His character played it safe because that’s what he demanded. Feminine, primitive and appropriate is how you would classify Charlotte York’s wardrobe throughout the series. Like Carrie, her love for evergreen designers such as Ralph Lauren, Oscar De La Renta and Prada was irreplaceable, as was her undeniable love for the color pink.

Elegance was key to everything Charlotte wore, as she featured clean silhouettes, chic dresses and tweed ensembles. Classic black dresses, knitted sweaters, ombre hues and crisp pleated skirts were just what a Charlotte York wardrobe would give you.

Further adding to the college-inspired vibe of her look – lots of floral dresses, corsets and sheer blouses were more her type.

Charlotte’s accessories continued to radiate feminine energy as they ranged from diamond earrings and floral pieces to elegant pearls. Her choice of jewelry was always tricky, be it her tweed-inspired cuffs or otherwise. It completed her unique style effortlessly.

Conclusion



Over these 25 years, there have been several instances where Sex and the City’s iconic style statements have continued to serve as mood boards, runway inspiration and displays of a true style era. -blue well made. As the cast and their loyal fans rejoice in its epic run, here are the fashion highlights you needed from one of the most daring and liberating shows ever made for women.