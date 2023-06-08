Sixth Circuit decision emphasizes impact of alternative designs on evaluation of trade dress functionality





In DayCab Co Inc v Prairie Tech LLC (22-5625; 6th Cir; May 11, 2023), the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit reversed and remanded a district court’s summary judgment ruling, finding that there were genuine disputes over material facts regarding whether the plaintiffs alleged that trade dress was functional and therefore excluded from trade dress protection. The decision of the district courts DayCab, a maker of conversion panels for tractor-trailer cabs, filed claims under Lanham Law and Tennessee Consumer Shield Law against Prairie Technology for violating the trade dress of its kit DayCab converter. Prairie denied infringement and counterclaimed for a declaratory judgment that the DayCabs trade dress was functional. DayCab claimed that the angled design, depth, rounded edges and gray color of its conversion kits were copyrightable trade dress, explaining that it had carefully selected the angles, curves, tapers, lines, profile and product appearance. The plaintiff further argued that the 144 degree angle of the backward leaning design, the depth and radius dimensions of the design, and the color were aesthetic and not functional. In support of its pitch, DayCab showcased competitor conversion kits to illustrate the range of looks and styles on the market. The applicant also attested that its only manufacturing requirement is that the top of the fiberglass mold used to manufacture the conversion kits be slightly larger at the top than at the bottom. In response, Prairie presented expert evidence that the parties’ respective kits were not identical and that the panel depth, upper body radius, lower body angle, flange/radius body and color were functional. The parties eventually filed cross-motions for summary judgment. Prairie argued that DayCab could not prove that its trade dress was non-functional, had secondary meaning, or was likely to be confused. The district court granted Prairies’ motion, finding that DayCabs asserted that the trade dress was functional and therefore not copyrightable; his decision did not address secondary meaning or likelihood of confusion. DayCab appealed the decision. The inversion of the sixth circuit The Sixth Circuit reversed the district courts’ summary judgment ruling, finding that it failed to answer key questions about whether the tilted design of the DayCabs conversion kits was functional. He also threw the decision back because the district court failed to consider whether the Prairie kits violated the design of the DayCabs. Regarding the functionality of the conversion kit, the Sixth Circuit determined that the existence of alternate designs and testimony from the DayCabs founder about the aesthetic nature of the company’s design choices conflicted with the functionality decision. district courts. The appeals court also noted that the existence of alternative designs was relevant to the determination of functionality, as they supported DayCabs’ claims that it designed its panel with aesthetic intent and that the resulting features were ornamental rather than functional. The Sixth Circuit ruled that it was up to the jury to determine the secondary meaning and whether Prairie intentionally copied the design of the DayCabs. The court came to the same conclusion with respect to likelihood of confusion due to conflicting evidence: DayCab presented evidence that consumers inquired about ordering Prairie kits from DayCab because the products bore the same name and were indistinguishable on the road, while Prairie argued that the conversion kits are purchased only by informed consumers who understand the distinct marketing and packaging differences between the products .

