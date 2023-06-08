Unspun launches 3D weaving to reduce waste in fashion





Founded in 2015, Unspun made a splash with their custom-made jeans on demand: scan your body with your phone, and a few weeks later receive jeans tailored to fit your body exactly. The idea behind this model is that it allows fashion to avoid having to often incorrectly predict what customers will want to buy, which is the mainstream approach to clothing manufacturing and one of major contributors to the industry’s overproduction and inventory waste problem. . His idea is also to reduce product returns, no longer buy three sizes of the same product just to see what fits, only to return two or even all three while eliminating the issue of sizing standards. Brands such as Collina Strada, Pangaia and H&M-owned Weekday have teamed up with Unspun to test the concept. With the latest funding round, which is led by Lowercarbon and also includes Climate Capital, SOSV, Signia Ventures and MVP Ventures, past investors included 50Y and Mills Fabrica Unspun is now poised to position itself as a manufacturing partner for change the way the manufacturing itself is done. (Unspuns’ vision is also circular, saying that she eventually wants to take the clothes back to undo them, then reweave the resulting thread into new clothes.) Vega machines use thousands of yarns to create seamless 3D woven textile shapes, according to Unspun. Photo: Courtesy of Unspun The first brand partnerships will be produced at the Oakland plant, and Unspun plans to integrate Vega into a few existing brand partner production facilities. The ecosystem and know-how of these seasoned apparel makers will be an essential part of Vegas’ success, allowing us to perfect the 3D weaving production process and factory flow that can ultimately become the micro-factory standard. Vega of the future, says Esponnette. The long-term vision is to establish micro 3D weaving factories close to existing delivery infrastructure just outside major cities and within reach of next day delivery, she explains, which would mean that no international shipping or trucking across the country would be required. A key benefit of a simplified, automated and localized manufacturing process like Vega is that products for NYC can be manufactured in NYC and this small island in the Philippines can now be self-sufficient with its own factory. Comments, questions or comments? Email us at [email protected]. More from this author: Getting closer to measuring fashion’s true carbon footprint EU proposal must hold fashion brands responsible for global textile waste, advocates say How AI-powered satellite data could boost the organic cotton industry

