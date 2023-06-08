Fashion
Dear Abby: Obnoxious Grandmother Banned From Wedding Dress Shopping
DEAR ABBY: My mother-in-law is an attention seeker. She is very loud and speaks in a baby voice so everyone is looking at her. She did my wedding shower and, years later, my baby shower all around her and the gifts she gave. Not only did this distract my husband and me, but it made gifts or contributions from other family members inappropriate. She must always give the best and the best (while letting everyone know) and entertain special moments for others.
My daughter is getting married in a year and a half. She already told me that she doesn’t want Grandma Dorothy to come shopping because she doesn’t want to be embarrassed, but she wants my mom and her fiances, Mom and Grandma, to be there. I told her she had to invite Grandma Dorothy.
I love my mother-in-law and want her to come to all the festivities. The problem is that she goes irrationally crazy if you ask her to change her behavior in any way. My question is, how can I ask her to roll it up without offending her or driving her crazy? My husband’s solution is to ignore his mother’s behavior. CRINGER IN MISSOURI
DEAR CRINGING: It’s time to get out of the way on this issue. You seem to have forgotten that this upcoming wedding is not your wedding, but that of your daughters. His wishes on who should attend which should prevail. If she understands the ramifications of Grandma Dorothy’s exclusion and is willing to give up the lavish gifts and contributions her grandmother bestows, then that should be her privilege. Also, the person delivering this message should be your daughter, not YOU.
DEAR ABBY: My husband and I were separated for six months due to verbal abuse, physical abuse (both of us) and financial dishonesty and abuse (him). We have worked to improve ourselves and the separation has helped us to realize that we love each other and that we are committed to changing our ways.
I was getting ready to go home, and I informed him that I was going on a trip before a medical procedure was required. I’m going to spend the summer recovering from this procedure and want to do something fun before I fall asleep for the next few months. I plan to go with my brother, his wife and another sister-in-law. My husband thinks it’s disrespectful of me to go on this trip. He said if I went, I should expect divorce papers. Thoughts? BIG DECISION IN MONTANA
DEAR BIG DECISION: If your husband feels you’re disrespecting him because he wasn’t invited, leave without him and make other arrangements for your recovery. Someone who has successfully worked to improve themselves doesn’t give ultimatums like the one they gave you. If you skip the trip, that’s just the beginning of how it will threaten you in the future. Love him, if you will, but do NOT reunite with him.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or PO Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
To receive a collection of Abby’s most memorable and requested poems and essays, send your name and mailing address, along with an $8 check or money order (US funds), to: Dear Abby Keepers Booklet, PO Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling charges are included in the price.)
